Erie County DA lets pot sticker shops be, even as other authorities crack down

And Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that, as much as he believes marijuana gifting is a "sham," he doesn't consider it a crime and he won't expend his office's resources pursuing these cases.

"There is no penal law violation for any gifting," Flynn said, adding, "I've conveyed that to the cannabis board."

The marijuana sticker shops have sprouted up in recent years in states, such as New York, where officials decriminalized or legalized marijuana, but haven't unveiled regulations for full, legal sale of the drug.

That process has moved sluggishly in New York, and it is unlikely recreational marijuana sales will start before 2023, at the earliest.

Operators of the sticker shops that moved into this vacuum avoid straightforward sales of the drug. Instead, as The Buffalo News reported earlier in February about Green Vision Wellness, customers pay up to several hundred dollars cash for an item like a sticker and receive the drug for free.