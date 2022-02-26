Erie County DA lets pot sticker shops be, even as other authorities crack down

Local authorities want to close a loophole that's made marijuana available before legal sales officially start in New York.
But Erie County's top prosecutor has no interest in aiding their efforts.
The state Office of Cannabis Management insists marijuana "gifting" is, in fact, an illegal sale and the agency recently sent out cease-and-desist letters to businesses engaged in the practice.
Stores that sell stickers, T-shirts or other tchotchkes for high prices and give the customer "free" marijuana as part of the transaction are coming under growing scrutiny from law enforcement, regulators and local officials.
Cheektowaga police have raided two such stores in recent weeks. The Sheriff's Office is investigating similar operations in Niagara County. And the Amherst Building Department soon will look into whether the stores violate town building or zoning codes.
This comes after the state Office of Cannabis Management sent cease-and-desist letters to businesses across New York warning that marijuana "gifting" is illegal under state law.
While cities, towns and villages had to make a decision by the end of 2021, it could be sometime in 2023 before you can walk into a store and legally buy marijuana products.
"We feel that this is a small group of people trying to take advantage of what they consider a loophole that Albany is clearly telling us isn't a loophole," Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian J. Gould said.
However, the largest chain of marijuana sticker stores in the area – Green Vision Wellness, with four locations in Erie and Niagara counties – said it remains open, even after its owner was arrested for possession of marijuana and other charges.
And Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that, as much as he believes marijuana gifting is a "sham," he doesn't consider it a crime and he won't expend his office's resources pursuing these cases.
"There is no penal law violation for any gifting," Flynn said, adding, "I've conveyed that to the cannabis board."
The marijuana sticker shops have sprouted up in recent years in states, such as New York, where officials decriminalized or legalized marijuana, but haven't unveiled regulations for full, legal sale of the drug.
That process has moved sluggishly in New York, and it is unlikely recreational marijuana sales will start before 2023, at the earliest.
Operators of the sticker shops that moved into this vacuum avoid straightforward sales of the drug. Instead, as The Buffalo News reported earlier in February about Green Vision Wellness, customers pay up to several hundred dollars cash for an item like a sticker and receive the drug for free.
This argument didn't persuade the Office of Cannabis Management, which several weeks ago sent warnings to businesses that they were violating state law and needed to stop all gifting transactions "immediately." The office sent the letter to more than two dozen companies, but did not identify any of them. The News submitted a Freedom of Information Law request for the names, but has not received a response.
Some local police agencies have turned their attention to the businesses.
As first reported by WKBW-TV, Cheektowaga police on Feb. 4 raided the Green Vision Wellness store at 1380 French Road. Gould said the investigation started with a complaint in January about marijuana sales at the business. The department relied on confidential informants and undercover detectives to gather firsthand information about the store's operations, he said, and eventually made a purchase of marijuana.
Police executing a search warrant seized more than 1,800 packages of marijuana, weighing about 15 pounds, along with cardboard boxes containing thousands of individually wrapped cannabis edibles, drinks and pills.
Police charged a store clerk, Nicholas Hooper, 27, of Rochester, with unlawful sale of cannabis or concentrated cannabis, a violation equivalent to a traffic ticket.
Officers charged David A. Zale, of Lancaster, the owner of the chain, with two counts of criminal possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a forged instrument, all felonies. The latter charge, Gould said, stemmed from the allegation that Green Vision Wellness put fake medical prescription stickers on edible marijuana and other products.
"This is an unregulated business selling drugs that we don't, nobody knows, what they're buying. And our goal is to make sure that the intent of the cannabis laws are followed by everybody within our community," Gould said.
He said police also raided a marijuana gifting business on William Street a couple of weeks before the Green Vision Wellness raid and made an arrest in that case, too.
Zale will be arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on March 10 and will plead not guilty, said his lawyer, Phil Modrzynski, who defended his client's business practices.
" 'Gifting' is permissible," Modrzynski said. "You can, in fact, gift marijuana to another person."
Flynn agreed. Adults in the state are allowed to possess, or give to another adult, up to 3 ounces of marijuana or 24 grams of concentrated cannabis.
Even possession between 3 ounces and 1 pound remains a noncriminal violation, Flynn said, and therefore not a high priority for his office.
There was a case in the summer of someone operating a trailer parked near a concert or music festival in Angola who sold T-shirts and gave away marijuana, Flynn recalled as an example. But police investigators found he never kept more than 3 ounces of marijuana on hand, so he couldn't be charged, Flynn said.
"Don't get me wrong. It's a total scam," he said. "It's a total sham transaction."
But he's convinced any defense attorney in a "gifting" case could have success claiming that, if people choose to pay $100 or more for a sticker, there's nothing in the penal law to stop them.
" 'That's America, judge,' " Flynn imagined the argument going. " 'That's capitalism.' "
Other local authorities hold a similar view. One of Green Vision Wellness' locations is on Abbott Road in South Buffalo. City police have taken no action against the store, said spokesman Michael DeGeorge, who declined to say whether Buffalo police or city officials were concerned about the operation.
In Amherst, where Green Vision Wellness has a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Police Capt. Christopher Meyer said police have not visited that store. He declined further comment, but Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said the store's marijuana sales concern him.
Kulpa said the town's zoning laws restrict where marijuana could be sold, and no business has received permission from the state to conduct recreational sales.
"Anything that somebody's tried to do now is just circumventing the legal process, so that's not OK," he said, vowing code enforcement officers will follow up on the Amherst store.
Over the border in Niagara County, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said his office is aware of several such businesses, and the Niagara County Drug Task Force is investigating.
Like Gould in Cheektowaga, he dismisses any attempt to recast the transaction.
"It's a sale. When you buy an item and they gift you marijuana, that is a sale of the marijuana," Fliicetti said, noting the state has not issued final approvals for such sales.
As for Green Vision Wellness, the raid doesn't seem to have slowed the company down. It had posted on its Facebook page four days after the Cheektowaga raid that all of its locations – including French Road – were open for business.
That Feb. 8 statement was the last post on the page until Thursday, when the company reminded customers that all four shops remain open:
"Come on by and say Hi!"