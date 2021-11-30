Erie County Covid rates prompt warning over holiday gatherings

Covid-19 transmission in Erie County continued at the highest rates at any point during the pandemic last week, prompting a warning from the county's top health official that parties and family gatherings over the holidays may be unwise.
For the week ending Nov. 27, there were 4,271 new cases of Covid-19 among Erie County residents. That equates to a rate of 448 cases per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines an area of high transmission as 100 cases per 100,000 people.
The raw number of Covid cases actually dropped slightly this week. However, County Executive Mark Poloncarz cautioned that the raw case numbers are likely skewed lower due to a relative lack of testing over the Thanksgiving holiday.
"If we had received the traditional number of tests ... we would have in all likelihood far surpassed the case total for last week than we had for the week before," Poloncarz said.
Covid-19 cases have increased 59% over the last four weeks, according to Erie County Health Department data.
Given the consistently high number of cases in the area, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said matters could get worse with the number of holiday gatherings traditionally held around this time of year. She cautioned people, especially those who are not vaccinated or who have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to severe symptoms if they get infected, should consider whether to go ahead with holiday plans over the next few weeks.
Support Local Journalism
"People should think twice about holding those gatherings. You might want to postpone them until our numbers go down," Burstein said. "If you're not vaccinated or you're immunocompromised, you might think about skipping out on those gatherings just to protect yourself."
Health Department data show a marked increase in Covid cases as the weather began to turn colder in mid-October and activities largely moved indoors.
There were 832 new cases confirmed on Monday and the county's positivity rate was 11.9%, Poloncarz said.
The age groups with the highest positivity rates were school-aged children: 12.6% for 5- to 10-year-olds; 14.8% for 11- to 13-year-olds; and, 13.7% for 14- to 17-year-olds. These higher positivity rates may reflect lower relative numbers of tests in these age groups, and a higher likelihood that symptomatic children and adolescents will seek a Covid-19 test for return to school purposes.
Burstein reiterated a plan announced Monday for a pilot "test-to-stay" program in Grand Island schools that would allow students who are deemed a close contact of an infected student to receive a Covid-19 test that would allow them to remain in school, rather than quarantine and miss a week of school regardless of whether they're sick or not.
While case counts continue to climb, the Health Department's hospital census showed Covid-19 hospitalizations appear to have plateaued of late. Over the past three weeks, the number of Covid-19 patients in area hospitals remained at 334. Though the number has not gone up, it is still the highest figure for the area at any point in the pandemic.