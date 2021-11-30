Erie County Covid rates prompt warning over holiday gatherings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"People should think twice about holding those gatherings. You might want to postpone them until our numbers go down," Burstein said. "If you're not vaccinated or you're immunocompromised, you might think about skipping out on those gatherings just to protect yourself."

Health Department data show a marked increase in Covid cases as the weather began to turn colder in mid-October and activities largely moved indoors.

There were 832 new cases confirmed on Monday and the county's positivity rate was 11.9%, Poloncarz said.

The age groups with the highest positivity rates were school-aged children: 12.6% for 5- to 10-year-olds; 14.8% for 11- to 13-year-olds; and, 13.7% for 14- to 17-year-olds. These higher positivity rates may reflect lower relative numbers of tests in these age groups, and a higher likelihood that symptomatic children and adolescents will seek a Covid-19 test for return to school purposes.

Burstein reiterated a plan announced Monday for a pilot "test-to-stay" program in Grand Island schools that would allow students who are deemed a close contact of an infected student to receive a Covid-19 test that would allow them to remain in school, rather than quarantine and miss a week of school regardless of whether they're sick or not.