Erie County Covid-19 hospitalizations hit lowest level since March 2020

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Erie County last week declined to their lowest reported levels since the state began tracking the data in mid-March 2020, according to a weekly update released Tuesday by the Erie County Department of Health.

There were 14 hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Erie County on June 25 and 26, according to data from the New York State Department of Health.

That number increased slightly to 17 patients who were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday.

"In terms of trends, I don't think anyone would say that's an upward trend," county Department of Health spokeswoman Kara Kane said.

"The reported cases have declined, and they have stabilized this week. We won't know if that's a trend for another couple of weeks, but that's what we saw from the week ending June 19 to the end of last week," she added.

The apparent downward trend appears to be across the board and across age categories, not only in hospitalizations, but in new cases of the virus and reported deaths attributed to Covid-19, according to numbers released by the county Health Department.