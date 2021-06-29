Erie County Covid-19 hospitalizations hit lowest level since March 2020

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Erie County last week declined to their lowest reported levels since the state began tracking the data in mid-March 2020, according to a weekly update released Tuesday by the Erie County Department of Health.
There were 14 hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Erie County on June 25 and 26, according to data from the New York State Department of Health.
While Tuesday's announcement came as a welcome message for many, health experts caution that now is not the time to be taking a victory lap.
That number increased slightly to 17 patients who were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday.
"In terms of trends, I don't think anyone would say that's an upward trend," county Department of Health spokeswoman Kara Kane said.
"The reported cases have declined, and they have stabilized this week. We won't know if that's a trend for another couple of weeks, but that's what we saw from the week ending June 19 to the end of last week," she added.
The apparent downward trend appears to be across the board and across age categories, not only in hospitalizations, but in new cases of the virus and reported deaths attributed to Covid-19, according to numbers released by the county Health Department.
For the week ending Saturday, the county Health Department received reports of 49 new Covid-19 cases among Erie County residents, which is an increase of four cases over the 45 cases from the previous week.
Support Local Journalism
The Covid-19 case rate of 5.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, for the week that ended Saturday, is a very slight increase over the previous week’s case rate of 4.9.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set a case rate threshold of less than 10 per 100,000 residents for a community to be considered in a low transmission level.
Twenty-five percent of new Covid-19 cases in the county last week were made up of city residents. Twenty-eight percent of the county's residents live in Buffalo.
The 14150 ZIP code had five cases last week.
There were fewer than five cases or none at all in all other ZIP codes in Erie County.
All age categories in Erie County had a seven-day Covid-19 case rate of under 15 cases per 100,000 persons. The only age group with a Covid-19 case rate of 10 per 100,000 persons over seven days was the 20-to-29-year-old age group with a case rate of 10 per 100,000.
All age categories had a positivity percentage under 1%. There were six Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County last week among residents age 70 and older.
The 20-to-29-year-old age group had the most Covid-19 cases last week, with 13 cases.
Diagnostic Covid-19 test reports declined from previous weeks, with about 15,500 tests. The county Health Department and health care providers within Erie County still have substantial diagnostic testing capacity.
People who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status, are urged to consider taking a diagnostic Covid-19 test. Free tests are available through the county Health Department by calling (716) 858-2929 to schedule an appointment.
The county Health Department received reports of three deaths associated with Covid-19 in the past seven days. The total number of Covid-19-related deaths from March 2020 through Thursday now stands at 1,919.