Erie County Covid-19 caseload approaches 'high' transmission risk

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Erie County has reached 92 per 100,000 residents, the county Health Department reported Thursday on Twitter.

That is close to the figure of 100 cases per 100,000 people, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates as a "high" transmission risk.

The county reported Thursday that 140 new cases were confirmed Wednesday and 879 were confirmed in the past seven days.

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz retweeted the Health Department tweet and wrote, "At 92 total new cases per 100,000 residents for 7 days Erie County is still in the 'substantial risk' of transmission CDC category."

Since July 27, the CDC website has recommended that everyone in communities with high transmission should wear masks in public indoor settings.

The latest CDC map shows that Orleans and Genesee counties are already in the high transmission category. Virus transmission in Wyoming and Allegany counties is rated moderate. All other Western New York counties are in the "substantial" category, which Erie County reached July 30.

