Erie County comptroller's race is always about politics. This year, it could turn on messaging

But the Dixon campaign's strategy also makes sense.

"There are over 335,000 more enrolled Democrats than Republicans," Davis said. "She has to overcome that enrollment disadvantage. Direct mail is very targeted and can be very effective."

Both sides have raised more than $100,000 so far, which isn't considered a lot of money for a countywide race, Davis said. But they are also getting party assistance with doing door-to-door campaigning, campaign literature drops and other messaging.

Given the fragmentation of broadcast, cable and streaming media, Fiume and Davis said, it can be difficult to assess the impact of TV messaging, which is why the Dixon campaign is putting the bulk of its money on mail.

Jessica Schuster, Hardwick's campaign manager, said suppressing the Democratic vote in the comptroller's race is part of the Dixon campaign's toolkit.

"I think their idea is to kind of confuse people in the city, keep people from voting for Kevin, which keeps the race a lot closer," she said.

Dixon's campaign sent out a mailer designed to look like it came from Hardwick's people, photoshopping an image of Hardwick to make it look as if he spoke at a Trump rally and featuring the phrase, "Make Erie County Great Again."