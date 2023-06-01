The Erie County comptroller is entitled to custody and access to county bank accounts. For several months, backed by the recommendation of an outside auditor, Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has been trying to get access to the County Clerk's Office accounts, to no avail.

That is a problem, Hardwick said, because the Clerk's Office controls tens of millions of dollars. In fact, the Clerk's Office handles more monetary transactions with the public than any other office in county government.

On Thursday, Hardwick took the unusual step of asking the County Legislature to intervene.

While the Legislature has limited authority to direct an independently elected official to do anything, County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns agreed to grant access in the face of Legislature pressure.

"I'm doing this in protest, but I will comply," Kearns said.

Hardwick said his office wants "read-only" or look-only access to the clerk's bank accounts. But Kearns disagreed that the Comptroller's Office staff had the right to look in on the accounts anytime it wanted. Instead, Kearns argued, the county charter requires bank statements be provided, which he said he would be willing to turn over on a monthly or weekly basis.

That is different than being able to monitor bank accounts electronically in real time, anytime, he said.

"I don't feel like, as an independently elected official, I should be under surveillance," he said.

All sides agree that the money in the Clerk's Office accounts is taxpayer money. Kearns also agreed that the comptroller – the county's independent, fiscal watchdog – is entitled to access to bank statements, even though the Clerk's Office has not previously provided those statements to the comptroller on a regular basis.

Deputy Comptroller Timothy Callan said the Comptroller's Office discovered late last year that it had no ability to look at 10 county bank accounts held by the Sheriff's Office and the Clerk's Office. In addition, the Clerk's Office did not provide statements that would allow the Comptroller's Office to view purchases or to match bank balances against the county's own books.

The Comptroller's Office in March formally asked both the sheriff and clerk to grant the Comptroller's Office the ability to look at and monitor those accounts, but not to administer them. Sheriff John Garcia agreed to provide access two weeks later. Kearns said he wanted a legal opinion about whether he was required to allow this.

County Attorney Jeremy Toth said he could find no legal reason why the clerk would be free to withhold county bank information from the Comptroller's Office.

Kearns asked for a formal, outside legal opinion that cites case law justifying this type of fiscal "surveillance," as opposed to providing bank statements. He pointed out that in his conversations with the State Association of County Clerks, he could find no instance where any other Clerk's Office was required to provide online access to Clerk's Office accounts.

Legislator Jeanne Vinal responded, "It's not surveillance, as much as oversight."

Kearns acknowledged that the Comptroller's Office is engaged in ongoing audits of involving his office.

Though the Comptroller's Office under former Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw had expressed interest in having greater access to the Clerk's Office accounts when former Rep. Chris Jacobs was clerk, it was never pushed as a major issue, and access was never granted.

County legislators, however, expressed concern that the comptroller and clerk could not reach a compromise on the matter and questioned the wisdom of spending taxpayer money on an outside legal opinion when, from the county attorney's point of view, the matter was straightforward.

Legislator Howard Johnson, who has a background in banking, was critical of Kearns' position, reiterating that the money in the accounts belongs to the people.

"There has to be a checks-and-balances system in place, and for you to come in here and say, 'I'm keeping control. You won't get to it how you want to,' that's unacceptable," he said. "These books should be open right now. Right now. Anything else you're saying is unacceptable. I don't even want to hear it ... What that tells me when you say that 'I'm only going to give this and that,' now, to me, you're hiding something."

Kearns objected to the suggestion he was hiding anything and and relented on the issue in deference to the Legislature. However, he said he remains concerned the action will set a "dangerous precedent."

Hardwick argued that having online access to county bank accounts is a matter of public accountability.

"It is the comptroller's job to be a watchdog," he said. "Being a watchdog involves watching."