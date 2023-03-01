Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has called for the state Cemetery Board and New York State Attorney General's Office to investigate "the operations and actions" of Forest Lawn.

Hardwick cited recent Buffalo News stories on complaints over how some employees were treated at the city's pre-eminent cemetery, and also how work once done by unionized groundkeepers is now done by a company owned by family members of the cemetery's acting president.

"The questions, concerns and issues raised in The Buffalo News' reporting concerning Forest Lawn depict a nonprofit that has serious problems and little to no accountability," Hardwick said in a letter to the state agencies. "This is even more concerning because this is a treasured place of rest and history that includes the burial grounds of many prominent persons, old trees, wildlife and architecture."

Forest Lawn’s former president, Joseph P. Dispenza, who resigned on Feb. 2, had been accused of treating employees and others rudely. And former employees accused Dispenza and Craig Wolcott, now the acting president, of undermining the cemetery’s union workforce.

Hardwick also cited the outsourcing of maintenance work, with the former union members' complaints "strongly suggesting insider dealing," he said.

After groundskeepers union was broken, a business owned by family of Forest Lawn insider got the contract Forest Lawn President Joe Dispenza and then-Superintendent of Grounds Craig Wolcott are accused of conspiring to get rid of unionized groundskeepers, members of Teamsters Local 449, through a decertification vote.

"Reporting by The Buffalo News raised questionable actions and behavior by officers and employees (and possibly members of the Board of Trustees) of Forest Lawn," Hardwick wrote. "The actions depicted in the newspaper accounts strongly suggest that the Board of Trustees and management of Forest Lawn are not operating in a manner commensurate with Forest Lawn's status as a non-profit organization and cemetery."

Hardwick asked the agencies to look into:

• Accusations of bullying and demeaning behavior toward employees and customers by Dispenza.

• Actions by management leading to the decertification of the groundskeepers union.

• Steps by Forest Lawn to outsource maintenance to Western New York Cemetery Services. The company was founded by Wolcott and transferred to Wolcott's son Levi Wolcott and his son's wife, Victoria, in March 2018, the same month Wolcott began working at Forest Lawn.

• Hiring of Wolcott's family members to work at the cemetery.

Forest Lawn is currently being audited by the state Cemetery Board.

"The Forest Lawn board is confident that its decisions were proper, and all appropriate procedures were followed," the trustees said in a statement Tuesday. "Since we work very closely with the New York State Cemetery Board and regularly supply them with data and reports, we are, of course, open to any additional scrutiny the Cemetery Board feels is merited."

Before Dispenza's resignation that ended 34 years of service at Forest Lawn, including the last 17 as president, the Board of Trustees had said he had been put on administrative leave "pending the results of an independent investigation of internal personnel-related complaints."

During Dispenza's tenure, he helped launch historical tours of the cemetery, oversaw cemetery acquisitions and introduced pet cremation burials.

In a statement to the staff last month, James Wadsworth, chairman of the Forest Lawn Group Board of Trustees, indicated that the trustees would move forward with the cemetery's current leadership, including Wolcott, that has "led this organization admirably over the last several months."

Former employees told The News that Dispenza and Wolcott successfully maneuvered to get rid of the unionized groundskeepers, members of Teamsters Local 449, through a decertification vote. Forest Lawn advanced the decertification by hiring leadmen – groundskeepers with supervisory responsibilities – who were part of the bargaining unit and eligible to vote on union matters but could be counted on by management to support its wish for a nonunion workforce, said Eric Williams, a mechanic and groundskeeper who served as the local's shop steward.

Western New York Cemetery Services was paid $1 million for its work at the cemetery in 2020 and 2021.

The trustees, in a statement to The News in January, said Forest Lawn hired Western New York Cemetery Services as part of a strategy to pursue mergers with other cemeteries.

Forest Lawn Group said that in early 2021, in a bid to be more efficient and to save on costs, it issued a request for proposals for cemetery services that included mowing and trimming, pouring of memorial foundations and the digging of graves. Western New York Cemetery Services was the only one to submit a proposal for all three services, and was the lowest bidder for the mowing and trimming services.

"Forest Lawn has realized significant savings from its use of Western New York Cemetery Services, and is pleased with the quality of the services performed to date," the statement said.

Hardwick said he wants the state to investigate "the possibility that Forest Lawn conducted a request for proposals in such a way as to elicit only one respondent – that firm."