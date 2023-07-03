A four-month audit of the Erie County Clerk’s Office has uncovered missing money, altered deposit records, bad fiscal oversight, bank-flagged discrepancies and numerous gun permit overcharges. In addition, according to the Comptroller’s Office, the Clerk’s Office was either unable or unwilling to provide supporting documentation or explanations for many of the serious deficiencies found by auditors.

A review of only two months worth of data from last year found thousands of dollars unaccounted for and some obvious document manipulation that could potentially signal fraud and theft of public money.

The audit also found comparatively “minor” issues related to Clerk’s Office pistol permit staff being given improper access to state mental health records and a failure to collect or keep certain fees owed to the county.

While Comptroller Kevin Hardwick did not accuse employees in the Clerk’s Office of committing fraud, he has notified criminal investigators and acknowledged that the lack of internal controls and proper fiscal oversight that were highlighted in the lengthy audit could make crimes such as theft possible.

“Of course it could,” he said. “That’s why our office is concerned, and why the county clerk is concerned.”

County Clerk Michael Kearns joined Hardwick in signing a letter seeking follow-up assistance from the Sheriff’s Office, and he previously told county legislators that he will be working closely with the Comptroller’s Office going forward. He issued a response to The Buffalo News saying his office has been investigating “areas of concern” with the Comptroller’s Office.

“The comptroller and I have sent a letter alerting the Erie County Sheriff’s Office to these irregularities and requested his assistance in investigating this matter further,” he said. “So as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, I will have no further statement until the investigation has been concluded.”

The Erie County Clerk’s Office handles millions of dollars worth of transactions every year and is one of the county’s few public-facing and money-making departments.

It processes thousands of monetary transactions with residents and businesses every week, yet it has been audited only twice in the last two decades, according to the Comptroller’s Office. The current audit focuses solely on the Registrar’s Division, which is responsible for real estate and business transactions, court documents and transactions, and pistol permits.

The findings were alarming enough to require a law enforcement referral. Both the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office have gotten involved, Hardwick said. In addition, Hardwick has contacted State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and is requesting a multiyear forensic audit of the Clerk’s Office. Forensic audits are investigations used to detect financial misconduct.

“The county clerk has rightfully boasted of how much money he’s brought in, and what that’s meant to the county,” Hardwick said, “and anywhere you handle a lot of money, there’s great risk for someone abusing their position to commit fraud or misdirect this money.”

Administrators who worked on the audit expressed repeated frustration about a lack of cooperation and months of obstruction from the Clerk’s Office, including by top appointees. Hardwick, however, said that after he met with Kearns a few weeks ago and described the serious nature of his office’s findings, Kearns offered his full cooperation.

“He’s made that quite plain to us that he wants to cooperate,” Hardwick said. “He wants to know if there’s a problem here.”

Serious problems

Among the most serious concerns are deposit records provided to the Comptroller’s Office showing what appear to be signs of document tampering.

In one example included in the audit, $220.85 in cash handled by a cashier on a deposit sheet for one day was changed to $0.00 on a different but similar looking sheet submitted to the Comptroller’s Office for the same period. All other document marks, including manual check marks handwritten on the deposit sheets, and the total value in checks and cash supposedly processed by an employee, remained identical.

“This suggests that data are being manipulated,” the audit stated.

Nearly 30 audit pages are devoted to painting a picture that no adequate system of checks and balances exists to ensure that the money being handed over to the county is being properly safeguarded, accounted for and deposited. Deposit documentation could not be verified or reconciled.

The Comptroller’s Office tested two months of Clerk’s Office financial data, examining the months of January and December last year. Cash discrepancies were found for a majority of the days tested, totaling $13,860 in missing money for those dates alone.

In addition, of all the money that made it to the bank in 2022, the bank flagged cash shortfalls that differed from deposit slips totaling at least $1,440. Five of those shortfalls involved money exceeding $100. The shortfalls should have been reported to the Sheriff’s Office under county policy, but they were not. Clerk’s Office officials told auditors they were unaware of the policy.

Among other key findings:

A single, appointed deputy comptroller was in charge of compiling bank deposits, recording transactions, handling disbursements, posting revenue totals and performing all bank reconciliation. The lack of a civil service accountant in the department and failure to divide duties among staff meant that there was no mechanism for fiscal oversight and accountability, compounding the risk for error and fiscal abuse.

The NewVision software system used by the Clerk’s Office operated as a cash registration system, but not a true fiscal accounting system. It is not used by any other county clerk’s office in the state and has not been updated in a decade. Its inability to communicate with the county’s accounting system or even other software systems in the Clerk’s Office makes it susceptible to manipulation.

The Clerk’s Office denied the Comptroller’s Office requests to speak with the NewVision company, and a list of clerk’s staff with security access levels within NewVision was not provided, despite repeated requests.

Clerk’s Office cashiers were given “blanket permissions to record, receipt, void, adjust and waive” fee transactions in NewVision with “virtually no oversight.” This not only opened the door for monetary discrepancies, but violated the law because the Clerk’s Office does not have the legal authority to waive fees.

The Clerk’s Office failed to charge a required $20 fee for bounced checks. During the period tested, 43 checks bounced, which should have generated $860.

The Clerk’s Office would not, or could not, provide auditors with 13 different types of requested financial documents, which it should have been able to produce. That includes daily or monthly account-balancing reconciliation documents.

Court fees and mortgage taxes were not reconcilable, and certain fees were never collected or held on the county’s behalf, as required.

Pistol permit issues

Numerous audit findings pertained specifically to the clerk’s pistol permit division. Auditors noted that a proper test of the department could not be undertaken because the Clerk’s Office refused to give the Comptroller’s Office access to redacted pistol permit information.

However, of the findings that were possible, the audit noted that:

The Pistol Permit Office overcharged new permit applicants. The county charged applicants $20 for new applications, instead of $10, and $18 for duplicate or replacement permits, instead of $5. Some inter-county permit transfer fees were also overcharged by $3.

Permit processors also charged $3 for each amendment to a pistol permit, instead of charging $3 per transaction. So, for instance, someone removing a gun from his or her permit and simultaneously adding two others would have been charged $9 for three separate amendments, instead of only $3 for the entire transaction. Inexplicable permit transactions were also found by auditors, including a transaction that appeared to cost an applicant $1,885, when under state law, the transaction should have totaled $8.

The total of daily pistol permit revenue for all of last year, and the total of monthly pistol permit revenue for all of last year show a difference of $7,012. Auditors had no way to tell which figure, if either, was correct because pistol permit revenue is not separately deposited with the bank, but combined with other Clerk’s Office money.

The process for voiding pistol permit fees was severely flawed and opened the door to either shortchanging the county or leaving extra cash behind that went missing. The Clerk’s Office had no ability to detect missing or waived pistol permit fees.

The Clerk’s Office wrongly sent money to the Comptroller’s Office for the state portion of hunting and fishing license revenue when the money was already being directly withdrawn by the state from the clerk’s own bank account.

Two pistol permit employees were improperly given access to gun permit applicants’ mental health records, kept by the state, in violation of state and federal privacy laws.

Hardwick emphasized that despite the difficulties the Clerk’s Office presented in dealing with his office, Kearns has worked with his office in recent weeks to untangle the audit finds and request further intervention. Both offices are working together to try and establish better Clerk’s Office practices going forward, he said.

Meanwhile, a second, more expansive audit of a different division of the Clerk’s Office is still underway.

Several members of the Comptroller’s Office, who were the primary authors of the audit, are also to be involved in the second audit. They include Mary Hosler, deputy comptroller for audit and former Evans town supervisor; auditors Amy Barlow and Denise Cotto; and Associate Deputy Comptroller Eric Mikols, who is also a lawyer.

Hardwick said their work was exceptional and will continue in the investigation and follow-up audits.

