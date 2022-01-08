Erie County communities begin distributing Covid-19 test kits

Communities across Erie County are preparing to hand out out thousands of free Covid-19 test kits over the next several days.
Towns, villages and cities are distributing their share of the 40,000 Covid-19 at-home antigen test kits that they received from the county. Each box contains two tests, for a total of about 80,000 tests.
Households are limited to two boxes each, which is equivalent to four tests. The number of kits each municipality received was determined by population size. Some of those distributions happened on Saturday.
“This is not a one-and-done event,” said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “My administration and the Health Department are committed to providing additional testing supplies and PPE to our residents to support public health and safety, especially for residents in our county who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection.”
The kits are being distributed as Covid-19 cases continue to soar. The Erie County Health Department said more than 19,500 people tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, and noted that the figure does not include at-home positive test results.
On Friday, Western New York's seven-day average of positive test results reported over the last three days was 22.1%, according to New York State.
The county Health Department shifted away from its initial plan to distribute the testing kits through Buffalo and Erie County Public Library locations and drive-thru sites, citing library staffing considerations and weather conditions.
New York State supplied the testing kits to Erie County. The county said it allocated some kits to child care providers through the Child Care Resource Network and to homeless shelters and Code Blue sites.
Communities are cautioning that their distribution events will last only as long the supplies do.
Many municipalities are handing out KN95 masks along with the test kits. The county said some KN95 masks were distributed through library branches in late December. Erie 1 BOCES, Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES and Buffalo Public Schools also received mask supplies, and the county is coordinating orders for them from private and charter schools, said Kara Kane, a Health Department spokeswoman.
The county has also invited nonprofits and houses of worship to make requests through 2-1-1, which was coordinating with the United Way to distribute as supplies are available, Kane said.
Here is a list – which is not comprehensive – of where Covid-19 test kits will be available in the coming days. Residents of communities not listed should check with their government officials about distribution plans:
Village of Akron: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Village Hall, 21 Main St.,; same hours and location Wednesday if supplies still available.
Amherst: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road.
Village of Angola: Starting 9 a.m. Monday at Village Hall, 41 Commercial St., Angola.
Cheektowaga: noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road. Enter the park from Greenleaf Lane for the drive-thru pickup.
Town of Evans: Test kit and KN95 mask distribution began on Saturday; scheduled to resume (if supplies still available) 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at town offices, 8787 Erie Road, Angola. Masks only will be distributed 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Erie Beach fire hall, 9483 Lake Shore Road, Angola.
Grand Island: Starting 8 a.m. Monday at the Golden Age Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road.
Town of Hamburg: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Senior Community Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd. The drive-thru event will take place in front of door No. 1.
Village of Hamburg: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Village Hall, 100 Main St.
Lackawanna: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Lackawanna Senior Center, 230 Martin Road. Drive-thru distribution. Lackawanna is limiting its distribution to one box per vehicle, instead of two boxes, in order to make kits available to a larger number of people.
The Town of Lancaster is providing test kits and KN95 masks by appointment only. Residents must call 716-683-1610 to make an appointment. Distribution will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 21 Central Ave., at the Clark Street entrance.
Town of Newstead: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, senior center, 5691 Cummings Road, Akron; 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (if still available).
Town and Village of Orchard Park: Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 67-71 Bank St. Residents are asked to enter the drive-thru site of Bank Street/Thorn Avenue.
Sloan: Begins 9 a.m. Monday at Village Hall, 425 Reiman St. Residents should enter from Halstead Avenue; kits will be distributed in a drive-thru site. Proof of residency required.
City of Tonawanda: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Tonawanda High School, 600 Fletcher St.
Town of Tonawanda: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at its Lincoln Park Youth, Parks and Recreation office, 299 Decatur Road.
Village of Williamsville: Test kits available starting 8 a.m. Monday at Village Hall, 5565 Main St. Village residency is not required.
As of Saturday afternoon, the City of Buffalo had not announced a distribution plan for its test kits. The county said Buffalo was allocated 11,000 kits.
The Village of Lancaster is distributing test kits on Sunday morning. But the village required residents to register in advance to pick them up, and all of those kits have been reserved.
Many other municipalities, including Eden, West Seneca and East Aurora, started distributing their allotment of test kits Saturday morning.
Niagara County handed out Covid-19 test kits at three locations starting Saturday morning, generating strong demand.
Matt Glynn