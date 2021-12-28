Erie County: Cloth, surgical masks might not be good enough to fight Omicron

You know those blue surgical paper masks we've all been wearing since last year? And those reusable cloth ones?
They might not be good enough anymore.
Mayor Byron Brown asked revelers who want to be part of the celebration to "do the right thing."
Blame Omicron.
Erie County officials say that to protect against the highly contagious new variant of the Covid-19 virus, people should wear "a high quality mask " such as a KN95 mask.
"We know that most of the new cases ... that people are catching in this region are Omicron," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday at his weekly Covid-19 briefing. "It's two to three times more transmissible than Delta and earlier variants."
While Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo is seeing an increase in pediatric Covid-19 admissions, the jump is nowhere close to the surge seen in New York City.
It's more transmissible, Poloncarz said his health commissioner told him, than the measles, "which is one of the most transmissible virus positions ever seen."
The push to get people to wear the higher quality masks comes as Erie County recorded a record high number of new Covid-19 cases. An all-time high of 1,368 cases were recorded Monday, according to the Erie County Health Department. That represented 17.1% of all of the tests conducted in the county.
Also, the total number of new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days hit 634.
"That's the highest we've ever seen," Poloncarz said.
Officials believe the rise in cases is driven by the Omicron variant, which was detected last week for this first time in Erie County. But Poloncarz noted that the samples that were being tested were from two weeks earlier.
During a briefing Monday morning, Hochul urged calm amid the spread of Omicron and made clear that her ultimate goal is to avoid shutting down New York's economy and institutions, especially schools.
"Omicron is here," he said.
Support Local Journalism
To protect themselves from Omicron, people should get vaccinated and boosted, if they are eligible, officials said.
Now, people should also consider using higher quality masks, Poloncarz said.
"The other masks are good. These are just better. They're better, with stronger filtration rates. They fit closer to your face," he said.
This week, Erie County will distribute 400,000 KN95 masks from its reserves at Health Department sites, including vaccine and testing sites, along with libraries, social service and senior centers, Poloncarz said.
Real-time research is showing that Covid-19 vaccines, which afforded strong protection when they were first given, become less effective protecting you over time. The CDC is now recommending everyone 16 and over get a booster shot.
County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein explained why other commonly used types of masks may not be as effective.
"Most masks, they have like a little bit of an opening ... on the sides of your mouth. This may not be a really tight fit. And now with the Omicron, just like a few viral particles can get in there and infect you. So we have to wear a really super well-fitting mask that doesn't have any of these potential defects on the side of our mouth or anywhere where a virus can intrude around our mask," she said.
The county is also gearing up to provide rapid home tests to the public. The federal government is expected to distribute 500 million tests across the nation, with 37 million slated for New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul said 3 million to 3.5 million will go directly to school districts that would allow students and staff who are identified as a close contact to a Covid-19 positive person to "test to stay" in school.
However, those tests have not yet arrived, Poloncarz said.
In the meantime, people wanting a free PCR test or a rapid test that's more accurate than most home tests by calling the county at 716-858-2929. They also urged anyone who tests positive using a home test to isolate at home but also contact the county for further testing.
Getting tested before getting together with others during the holidays is a good way to minimize risk.
There was some good news at Tuesday's briefing, which was held by video conference.
Hospitalization rates, which reached record highs in November, have continued to drop steadily in Erie County and the Western New York region. Downstate hospitals, on the other hand, have seen an increase.
Poloncarz credited the mask mandate for all indoor public spaces, which was implemented county-wide just before Thanksgiving.
"We implemented the mask mandate to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed. It is working. It is continuing to work. Our hospitals are starting to have additional beds. They're freed up," he said.