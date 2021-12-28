 Skip to main content
Erie County: Cloth, surgical masks might not be good enough to fight Omicron
Erie County: Cloth, surgical masks might not be good enough to fight Omicron

covid-19-art masks for sale-KIRKHAM-n95-2020 (copy)

This week, Erie County will distribute 400,000 KN95 masks from its reserves at Health Department sites, including vaccine and testing sites, along with libraries, social service and senior centers.

 By Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

You know those blue surgical paper masks we've all been wearing since last year? And those reusable cloth ones?

They might not be good enough anymore.

Blame Omicron.

Erie County officials say that to protect against the highly contagious new variant of the Covid-19 virus, people should wear "a high quality mask " such as a KN95 mask.

"We know that most of the new cases ... that people are catching in this region are Omicron," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday at his weekly Covid-19 briefing. "It's two to three times more transmissible than Delta and earlier variants."

It's more transmissible, Poloncarz said his health commissioner told him, than the measles, "which is one of the most transmissible virus positions ever seen."

The push to get people to wear the higher quality masks comes as Erie County recorded a record high number of new Covid-19 cases. An all-time high of 1,368 cases were recorded Monday, according to the Erie County Health Department. That represented 17.1% of all of the tests conducted in the county.

Also, the total number of new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days hit 634.

"That's the highest we've ever seen," Poloncarz said.

Officials believe the rise in cases is driven by the Omicron variant, which was detected last week for this first time in Erie County. But Poloncarz noted that the samples that were being tested were from two weeks earlier.

"Omicron is here," he said.

To protect themselves from Omicron, people should get vaccinated and boosted, if they are eligible, officials said.

Now, people should also consider using higher quality masks, Poloncarz said.

"The other masks are good. These are just better. They're better, with stronger filtration rates. They fit closer to your face," he said.

This week, Erie County will distribute 400,000 KN95 masks from its reserves at Health Department sites, including vaccine and testing sites, along with libraries, social service and senior centers, Poloncarz said.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein explained why other commonly used types of masks may not be as effective.

"Most masks, they have like a little bit of an opening ... on the sides of your mouth. This may not be a really tight fit. And now with the Omicron, just like a few viral particles can get in there and infect you. So we have to wear a really super well-fitting mask that doesn't have any of these potential defects on the side of our mouth or anywhere where a virus can intrude around our mask," she said.

The county is also gearing up to provide rapid home tests to the public. The federal government is expected to distribute 500 million tests across the nation, with 37 million slated for New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul said 3 million to 3.5 million will go directly to school districts that would allow students and staff who are identified as a close contact to a Covid-19 positive person to "test to stay" in school.

However, those tests have not yet arrived, Poloncarz said.

In the meantime, people wanting a free PCR test or a rapid test that's more accurate than most home tests by calling the county at 716-858-2929. They also urged anyone who tests positive using a home test to isolate at home but also contact the county for further testing.

There was some good news at Tuesday's briefing, which was held by video conference.

Hospitalization rates, which reached record highs in November, have continued to drop steadily in Erie County and the Western New York region. Downstate hospitals, on the other hand, have seen an increase.

Poloncarz credited the mask mandate for all indoor public spaces, which was implemented county-wide just before Thanksgiving.

"We implemented the mask mandate to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed. It is working. It is continuing to work. Our hospitals are starting to have additional beds. They're freed up," he said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

