Erie County: Cloth, surgical masks might not be good enough to fight Omicron

"That's the highest we've ever seen," Poloncarz said.

Officials believe the rise in cases is driven by the Omicron variant, which was detected last week for this first time in Erie County. But Poloncarz noted that the samples that were being tested were from two weeks earlier.

"Omicron is here," he said.

To protect themselves from Omicron, people should get vaccinated and boosted, if they are eligible, officials said.

Now, people should also consider using higher quality masks, Poloncarz said.

"The other masks are good. These are just better. They're better, with stronger filtration rates. They fit closer to your face," he said.

This week, Erie County will distribute 400,000 KN95 masks from its reserves at Health Department sites, including vaccine and testing sites, along with libraries, social service and senior centers, Poloncarz said.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein explained why other commonly used types of masks may not be as effective.