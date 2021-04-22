 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie County closes out difficult 2020 budget year with millions left over
0 comments
top story

Erie County closes out difficult 2020 budget year with millions left over

Support this work for $1 a month

After officials worried that the Covid-19 public health crisis would result in a major budget crisis for Erie County last year, in the end, no such catastrophe came to pass. Thanks to mid-year budget adjustments and support from federal stimulus money, the county finished last year with $5 million left in the general fund, according to the county budget office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Much of the unspent general fund money will now be used to cover grant shortfalls in various departments, fund a suboxone drug addiction treatment program for county jail inmates and cover legal and Social Services priorities. Another $500,000 will be earmarked for anti-poverty initiatives that were unidentified Thursday at the County Legislature's Finance and Management Committee meeting.

In addition to general fund spending, the county will carry over $3.5 million in unspent road repair funding for use this year.

A remaining 2020 balance of $1.1 million will be rolled into the county's unrestricted savings, budget officials said. These reserves were expected to take a hit last year due to the health emergency but ultimately suffered no losses and will continue to grow. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing new forests in California after devastating wildfires

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News