Erie County closes out difficult 2020 budget year with millions left over

After officials worried that the Covid-19 public health crisis would result in a major budget crisis for Erie County last year, in the end, no such catastrophe came to pass. Thanks to mid-year budget adjustments and support from federal stimulus money, the county finished last year with $5 million left in the general fund, according to the county budget office.

Much of the unspent general fund money will now be used to cover grant shortfalls in various departments, fund a suboxone drug addiction treatment program for county jail inmates and cover legal and Social Services priorities. Another $500,000 will be earmarked for anti-poverty initiatives that were unidentified Thursday at the County Legislature's Finance and Management Committee meeting.

In addition to general fund spending, the county will carry over $3.5 million in unspent road repair funding for use this year.

A remaining 2020 balance of $1.1 million will be rolled into the county's unrestricted savings, budget officials said. These reserves were expected to take a hit last year due to the health emergency but ultimately suffered no losses and will continue to grow.

