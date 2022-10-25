Erie County clerk's race marks biggest challenge yet for incumbent as Eden Supervisor Hartman challenges Kearns

The Erie County clerk's race may not be sexy, but it should matter to anyone who has ever gotten a driver's license, registered a car, turned in plates, applied for a gun permit or bought a house.

This year's clerk's race may represent the biggest test incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns has faced in his seat for the office since first taking over the position in 2017.

Some political gymnastics have led to Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, a Republican-turned-Democrat endorsed by the Democratic Party, challenging Kearns, a Democrat endorsed by the Republican Party.

Both candidates argue that they are independent voices for the public who can work with local leaders on both sides of the aisle. And both say that, since entering the race, they expect to raise and spend between $200,000 and $250,000 to win a countywide seat that will pay $84,828 next year.

Though Kearns is a lifelong registered Democrat, he has carried the Republican and Conservative party endorsements in his prior runs for election to the clerk's seat and taken some right-leaning positions. Meanwhile, Hartman had been a lifelong Republican and voted in Republican primaries until earlier this year, when she formally changed her party affiliation to Democrat.

The two candidates have already faced each other in the Democratic primary. Hartman won handily with nearly two-thirds of the Democratic vote.

Their records

Kearns, 53, is hoping to gain votes by touting what he considers a strong record of accomplishment. He said he has worked with Democrats and Republicans as clerk and kept the clerk's office open during the Covid-19 shutdown.

He opened auto bureaus for limited curbside service during the shutdown and said he re-engineered the office to handle paper transactions, allow mail-in pistol permit transactions and off-site real estate paperwork processing. He also established a mobile "Clerk On the Go" program, an appointment system for motor vehicle transactions and aggressively campaigned against vacant and abandoned "zombie" properties.

His office, which processes roughly 600,000 transactions a year, still managed a $5 million surplus in 2020, he said, a figure that has grown in subsequent years. More recently, he's started an email customer help desk and is developing a pistol permit tracking system for customers.

He said he's always been an independent office holder who has worked with community leaders on both sides of the aisle and been beholden to no party bosses.

"We don’t answer the phone and say, ‘Are you a Democrat or are you a Republican?’" he said. "We say, ‘How can I help you?’"

Hartman, meanwhile, said that as town supervisor for seven years, she's worn many hats, worked well with employees and developed a town master plan that addresses land use issues and would allow the town to modernize without losing its rural character as supervisor.

As clerk, she said she would establish a gun buyback program, distribute free gun safety locks, and improve accessibility by opening a new county auto bureau on the East Side. She also wants to hire a senior coordinator to improve service delivery to homebound residents and senior centers.

Hartman, 43, who has espoused a disdain for former President Donald Trump, said she's long held progressive values and points out that there is currently no woman holding any countywide elected office in Erie County. Similar to Kearns, she states she is beholden to no one, despite strong support from the Democratic Party.

"I have been overseeing a town for seven years," she said. "I’m a very independent voice, and I have run that town independently."

Criticism

As a challenger, Hartman has gone on the offensive in criticizing Kearns.

She has criticized the current downtown auto bureau location, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the county Rath Building, as a frustrating place to find parking or easy public transportation access. She also criticized him for promoting an appointment-only system that limited auto bureau access and discouraged walk-ins.

In addition, she accused Kearns of wrongly using the clerk's seat to push a conservative agenda, referring to his campaign against the Green Light Law to resist legal efforts to provide driver's licenses to immigrants who are not living here legally. His legal challenges failed. He also worked, with some other local political support, to investigate potential cases where ineligible immigrants attempted to register to vote.

More recently, she highlighted that Kearns has failed to participate in New York State Association of Clerks conferences and has more than a dozen union grievances from the white-collar Civil Service Employees Association Local 815 filed against his office on improper work practices, hostile work environment and other alleged infractions. The CSEA has endorsed Hartman over Kearns in this year's race.

"We offer the most services in this office, as an elected official, than any other office in the county," she said. "And we need to make sure that those services are happening in the way that they're supposed to be happening. One way you could do that is ensuring that you have the right people who are offering those services and that they are happy in the job they are doing, and that's not happening right now."

In response, Kearns said many of the grievances filed against him were engineered by individuals colluding to make him look bad and get him out of office.

"These grievances, in some ways, have been politically manufactured, and I have proof of that," he said.

Kearns also said he doesn't always need to spend money going to conferences because he regularly communicates with the Western New York delegation of clerks and reaches out to the state Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner directly if he has a problem.

During the Democratic primary race, Hartman and local Democratic leaders pointed out that Kearns hired his cousin to serve as deputy clerk. Kearns said his cousin, a 16-year lawyer and former Buffalo Common Council chief of staff, was clearly qualified for the post.

Kearns accused Hartman of highlighting campaign issues that have little to do with service delivery because she can't find fault with it.

"She doesn’t talk about the office because she doesn’t know the office," he said. "She doesn’t have the experience to do the job."

As the political incumbent, Kearns enters his race well-funded and carries two major party lines on the ballot, Conservative and Republican.

Hartman, meanwhile, said she's raised a lot of money in a short period of time and has the resources to fight Kearns for the seat. She carries the Democratic line and a minor Integrity Party line.