Erie County Clerk urges homeowners to seek help if they are behind on mortgage payments

The pandemic and job losses are leading to an uptick in the number of Erie County residents having trouble keeping up with their mortgage payments.

But during a news conference Wednesday, officials stressed that help is available.

"If you're behind in your mortgage, this is not something to be embarrassed about, please reach out for help. We can walk you through the process and see what options you have available," said Sandy Becker, senior housing programs director at Belmont Housing Resources of Western New York.

According to data released by the State Department of Financial Services, 4,530 homeowners with mortgages in Erie County have received a pre-foreclosure default notice in the last nine months. In the last three months, 1,600 additional pre-default notices have been sent to homeowners throughout the county.

Pre-foreclosure notices are sent by lenders when the borrower misses mortgage payments. In New York, lenders must mail homeowners information on getting help at least 90 days before the lender takes legal action.

The ZIP codes with the highest number of received pre-foreclosure notices are 14215 – on Buffalo's East Side – and 14225 – in Cheektowaga, with 266, and 271, respectively.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

So far, the county has received 233 lis pendens filings, but Erie County clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns said he expects that number to increase over the summer because of the moratorium expiration.

A lis pendens filing is an official public notice saying there is a pending lawsuit on a property.

Kate Lockhart, vacant and abandoned property program director at Western New York Law Center, said in the event of legal action against the homeowner, the homeowner has a right to stay in the home.

"If you get a notice from the court, it's incredibly important to show up," Lockhart said.

Lockhart said the state has programs in place to help homeowners who are in pre-foreclosure and for those who are already in foreclosure, such as The Home Owner Protection Program.

HOPP is a network of organizations across New York that provide assistance to homeowners to help prevent foreclosure.

Kearns said his office averages about 2,000 foreclosure notices yearly.

Have a story idea? Reach out to me at apreston@buffnews.com

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.