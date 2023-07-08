The scathing Erie County comptroller’s audit that revealed thousands of dollars missing and poor financial oversight in the Erie County Clerk’s Office raised the alarm over mishandled public money.

But to other financial auditors who looked at the Clerk’s Office procedures in the past, none of it came as a surprise.

Three reports since 2012 raised concerns about the processing of millions of dollars in real estate, pistol, vehicle and court fees. Red flags regarding poor fiscal oversight predate current Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns.

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said this week that based on his auditors’ review of money handled last year and part of this year, at least $90,000 in public money cannot be accounted for. The Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and State Comptroller’s Office are all now investigating the Clerk’s Office to determine whether fraud occurred, how much money might have been lost, and how far back the losses extend.

The Clerk’s Office is a high risk for fraud because it processes so many financial transactions with the public. Yet, the Comptroller’s Office has only done two prior audits or reviews of the Clerk’s Office in the past 20 years.

The two earlier reviews – done in 2012 and 2015 – found the same problem: There’s no adequate system of checks and balances in the Clerk’s Office, exposing the office to a high risk of “errors and fraudulent activities.”

In a 16-page review of the Clerk’s Office in 2012, then-Erie County Comptroller David Shenk warned then-Clerk Chris Jacobs about the “significant” weaknesses in the office’s internal controls.

That same year, a risk assessment done by the Tronconi Segarra & Associates accounting firm – at Jacobs’ behest – found similar critical problems with cash and revenue handling. It placed Erie County’s money-handling procedures in a bright red square on its risk matrix, indicating the Clerk’s Office was at the highest possible risk for mishandling large sums of money.

Many of those same warnings were repeated again in a more limited, seven-page audit done under then-Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw in 2015.

“Comptroller Hardwick hasn’t really unearthed anything new here,” Mychajliw told The Buffalo News this week. “They are similar recommendations to those made by Comptroller Shenk in his review.”

The biggest difference is that Hardwick’s report appears to point to some obvious signs of document tampering and deposit report manipulation that raise concerns about potential fraud.

All three prior reports issued said the New Vision system, as used by the Clerk’s Office to process cash transactions, lacks the proper capacity to safeguard Clerk’s Office money. The Tronconi report specifically pointed out that the New Vision software system could be later “revised” by a supervisor, changing the amounts of the original transaction.

All the reports also warned about the lack of proper oversight, with all financial controls left in the hands of one deputy clerk.

And all said the lack of checks and balances posed a serious risk for mistakes and white-collar crime.

“It is especially crucial that finance-related duties be segregated so that if controls are circumvented, errors or fraudulent activity may be detected on a timely basis,” Shenk’s 2012 review stated.

Yet the audit findings released a week ago indicate many of the weaknesses were either not corrected or reverted back to an inadequate oversight system.

A four-month audit of the Erie County Clerk’s Office released last week uncovered missing money, altered deposit records, bad fiscal oversight, bank-flagged discrepancies and numerous gun permit overcharges. In addition, the new audit also found comparatively “minor” issues related to Clerk’s Office pistol permit staff being given improper access to state mental health records and a failure to collect or keep certain fees owed to the county.

Erie County comptroller gains access to accounts controlled by Clerk's Office, but not without a fight For several months, backed by the recommendation of an outside auditor, Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has been trying to get access to the County Clerk's Office accounts, to no avail, until now.

Kearns, who is out of town, said in a statement that he will have no public comment on the matter until the investigation is complete. However, he is slated to appear before the County Legislature in two weeks as part of mid-year budget hearings, and will be expected to answer many questions related to the audit findings.

When concerns about the lack of checks and balances were brought to Jacobs in 2012, he agreed that many of the issues needed to be corrected, and said steps were taken to address the issues. That included establishing a double-entry bookkeeping system to catch errors. Many manual processes, including the use of a “homemade” Excel spreadsheet that had been used to reconcile accounts, were changed.

He also agreed that handling and supervision of financial transactions needed to be separated.

“Procedures will be put in place to have multi-level approval and supervisory review of all financial transactions,” he wrote in his response to the 2012 audit. “Staff will obtain copies of the publications identified by the auditors, for review and implementation of best practices as appropriate.”

But the same lack of oversight and division of duties were cited again in Hardwick’s audit of the Clerk’s Office under Kearns.

Jacobs told The Buffalo News via email Friday that his office “did institute separation of duties and significantly more management oversight over the director of finance.” But he said the process could have changed since he left office. Jacobs was succeeded by Kearns.

Jacobs also said that the New Visions system was already in place when he came into office. He replaced Kathy Hochul as clerk. The system dates back to David Swarts, who served as county clerk for 20 years starting in 1986.

“It is very expensive and consumes many staff hours to convert to a new system,” he said. “When I came into office, I simply did not believe it was the right time to embark on a change from New Visions with the document backlog crisis I was trying to resolve.”

