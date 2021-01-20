Erie County cancels more vaccination clinics due to supply shortages

The Erie County Health Department is canceling four days of Covid-19 vaccination clinics – originally scheduled for Saturday, and for Monday through Wednesday of next week – due to the lack of vaccine availability.

The cancellations will affect 4,315 people with scheduled appointments. The county had already canceled appointments for Monday through Wednesday of this week due to the lack of vaccine shipments from the state and federal governments.

The county only received 1,700 doses of vaccine from the state for this week. Combined with the county's remaining supply of 540 doses, the county has enough vaccine to keep its scheduled clinics for this Thursday and Friday.

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz warned Tuesday that it might become necessary to cancel upcoming clinics, even though the county is capable of vaccinating more than 2,000 people a day. The county is scheduling no future clinics beyond this month because there's no certainty regarding how much vaccine the county will receive in future weeks.

However, the county government is not the only provider of vaccines. Eligible residents may still seek vaccination at the state-sponsored vaccination clinic at the University at Buffalo South Campus, and through hospitals and pharmacies. Appointments must be made in advance.

Anyone who has received an initial vaccine dose from the county will still be able to receive their second dose as previously scheduled.

