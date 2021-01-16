Erie County cancels Covid-19 vaccination clinics because of dose shortage

For the coming week, the county was advised it will receive only 1,700 doses from the state for the entire week, and the county knows of no other doses it can obtain.

All future appointments at the county's point of distribution clinics should be considered tentative, and are subject to vaccine availability, the health department said. First-dose appointments will be canceled if the county does not receive additional doses.

Individuals who have scheduled second-dose appointments at the county clinics are not affected by these cancellations.

“We realize the cancellation of these vaccine appointments will be tremendously disappointing to those who were scheduled to receive their first dose of vaccine at these clinics,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Our entire Covid response team is incredibly frustrated with the federal government’s failure to establish a reliable vaccine supply and their lack of urgency to get vaccine to agencies, such as our Department of Health, that can get vaccinate those who currently qualify.”

The county's announcement does not affect scheduled appointments at sites that are not run by the county, including pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals and sites run by the state.

Since Jan. 4, Erie County has injected 13,201 first doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine into eligible persons.

