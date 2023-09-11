The Erie County Board of Ethics on Monday declined to investigate an accusation that Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz improperly awarded a $60,000 grant to a cultural organization run by a woman he dated, asserting the county ethics code is silent on conflicts involving intimate partners who are not married.

Chrissy Casilio, Poloncarz’s Republican opponent in the race for county executive, had pushed for an investigation. She said Poloncarz should have recused himself from the grant process that led to Centro Culturale Italiano in North Buffalo receiving a $60,000 grant in public funds last year. Poloncarz was chair of the committee that selected the grant recipients.

Poloncarz has denied any conflict of interest and added the cultural organization received less funding last year than it had in previous years. Poloncarz said the funds were awarded through a complex process and in a bipartisan manner.

The allegation was originally emailed to the ethics board on Aug. 20, shortly after a different woman he was dating filed a police report accusing Poloncarz of physical abuse – an allegation he also denied. The ethics violation allegation was made by the woman who filed the police report.

After Monday's Board of Ethics meeting, Casilio issued a statement questioning the objectivity of the ethics board, particularly since the County Attorney's Office, at the behest of Poloncarz, sent board members an unsolicited opinion about the matter without any request from board members, who had not yet met to discuss the matter.

"The Ethics Board did not request an opinion prior to this meeting but was given one nonetheless," she said. "This chain of influence reeks of conflicts and, in no way, can be considered an objective evaluation of the allegations at hand."

Casilio and her campaign manager attended the Board of Ethics meeting, which does not typically draw an audience even though its meetings are open to the public.

Of the four board members who attended, three said they did not feel they had standing to review the matter because the Code of Ethics is limited in its scope to addressing potential conflicts involving spouses and other relatives. There is no mention of alternate types of romantic relationships.

The county executive appoints all Board of Ethics members, subject to approval by the County Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats. Chris Trapp, the only board member whose board tenure pre-dates Poloncarz's administration, said he believed the board's ability to investigate ethics complaints should be broader than the strict language of the ethics law and encompass the spirit of what constitutes a conflict of interest.

Other members, however, said they wanted to err on the side of caution, calling it hard to know where to draw the line without more specificity in the code.

Trapp told The Buffalo News that he considered it "inappropriate" for the County Attorney's Office to provide the Board of Ethics with any legal opinion to sway its decision-making prior to the board even agreeing to take up the case. He said he could recall no prior instance when that happened. He said he did not read the opinion but does not know if any other board members did so. The County Attorney's Office occasionally works with the Board of Ethics, but only when the board requests assistance.

County Attorney Jeremy Toth has previously defended Poloncarz against the accusation of conflict of interest by stating the same thing that three members of the board ultimately determined: that it is outside the scope of county ethics law to consider a potential conflict-of-interest case involving a former girlfriend of an elected official.

Trapp said all members of the ethics board had taken pains not to bring politics into their case deliberations and that it has never come up in conversation.

"It never comes up in the discussions by the board members, and I’m so thankful for that," Trapp said.

When the board determines there has been a violation, members can either issue a finding and essentially reprimand and caution an offender against future unethical behavior, or they can impose fines. If criminal wrongdoing is suspected, the matter would be referred to the District Attorney's Office.

Trapp said the ethics board will follow up with a request to the Erie County Legislature, as part of the board's annual report, asking that the ethics code be updated to bring it "out of antiquity" and reflect more modern family relationships and intimate relationships.

While Erie County's ethics code does not mention intimate relationships beyond spouses, the county does have a personnel policy that requires disclosure of romantic or sexual relationships in which one county employee has direct or indirect authority over another. That would not, however, apply to a situation in which the romantic partner is not a county employee but heads an organization that receives county funding.