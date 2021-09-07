Erie County Board of Elections to appeal federal court decision forcing Brown on ballot

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

Byron W. Brown's efforts to gain an independent line in the November general election for mayor will continue after the Erie County Board of Elections on Tuesday voted to pursue an appeal of a federal case allowing Brown to compete, while passing on challenging the similar decision of a state judge.

Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr proved a key vote in the federal case, joining with Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner in observing that new deadlines and confusion resulting from the earlier decisions would prove "untenable."

The result is that Brown's legal efforts to gain access to the November ballot remain unresolved, especially as the campaign of Democratic primary winner India B. Walton also filed its own appeals Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. on Friday ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to put Mayor Byron Brown's name on an independent ballot line for Buffalo mayor in the November general election.

Zellner and Mohr both voted to pursue the federal appeal, while Mohr voted against appealing the state court decision.

