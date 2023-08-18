Erie County released 50 pages of post-blizzard reports that examine the challenges it faced during the Christmas week blizzard that left 46 county residents dead.

The analysis reports, created by department heads, recount how administrators struggled to meet public needs in the face of overwhelming demands. Many of the reports referred to the county's swamped 716-858-SNOW line, which was not designed to field thousands of emergency calls in such a short period.

Other issues ranged from the inability for personnel to recall how to use the county's emergency software system to the inadequacy of the county's mass fatality plan to cope with the magnitude of deaths.

The post-blizzard reports were released by the County Attorney's Office, and posted to the department's website Friday, after the county initially declined to provide them to the public, stating that they were internal documents. The Buffalo News filed a Freedom of Information Law request for the records early last week, after both the City of Buffalo and New York State released their own reports.

"I don’t want people thinking we’re hiding these reports," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Friday, noting the reports were released with few, if any, redactions. "There’s no smoking gun in there."

Unlike the city and state reports, he said, the post-blizzard analyses provided by county department heads were created in mid-January, just weeks after the blizzard ended. The observations and recommendations made in those reports are being used now to improve future response efforts, Poloncarz said, "and that's exactly what we hoped for."

Among the most comprehensive reports was from the Health Department, which analyzed blizzard-related communications and found the greatest shortcomings related to the county's 858-SNOW line. Though that line was meant primarily for less urgent, non-emergency assistance, the inability for residents to get rapid assistance through 911 during the worst days of the storm resulted in the help line being overrun.

"The expectations for the SNOW line diverged drastically from what actually happened," the report stated. "The line was nearly immediately overwhelmed. There was no way to anticipate the volume of response."

The help line was inundated with overflow 911 callers and repeat calls that could not easily be deleted. The system for triaging calls was inadequate, and undertrained call takers were traumatized by the volume and needs of callers. Some help requests were submitted without key information like call back numbers, names and addresses. There was also no automated way to receive call information or easily track responses, and non-English speakers were often out of luck, the report stated.

Poloncarz said the SNOW line was created by the county's information technology team on short notice, with a call taker list rapidly created and participants having only a day to train before the blizzard hit.

The fact that it was able to receive 20,000 calls in less than a week was "remarkable," he said. It was meant for non-emergency calls but was used by the public as an alternative to 911 and mistakenly used to request assistance from the National Guard, he said.

"We expected it would be, 'Hey, I abandoned my car. It's not where it was. Where was it towed?' Instead, it became, 'I'm dying. Help me out,' " Poloncarz said. "It became much more than we ever thought."

The county later coordinated efforts with the state to enable the state's Office of the Aging to help follow up on calls to ensure life and safety.

More training needed

Another key finding was the lack of training and familiarity by many county employees, as well as other key non-county personnel, to use the DisasterLAN or DLAN emergency system. That system was meant to streamline requests for help and support across multiple department and government agencies. While many employees have been trained to use the system, some used it so infrequently that they had forgotten passwords or were otherwise unable to tap into the system to coordinate disaster relief requests and responses.

"It is a little maddening," Poloncarz said of people who received training but couldn't apply it during the blizzard.

More DLAN system training is being provided to county and local municipal employees.

Department heads recommended that staffing during emergencies be extended to 12-, 16- or even 24-hour shifts. Because the blizzard hit during the long Christmas weekend, the decision was made to create shorter eight-hour shifts to entice more employees to work. But that plan immediately failed because the blizzard made travel too treacherous, Poloncarz said.

Similar to the city and state reports, better use of social media, more frequent and expanded radio updates, and the use of the Emergency Alert System are recommended for the county.

Other recommendations

Other noteworthy recommendations of the department reports included:

• The need to address an unwillingness or inability for county employees to assist with needed blizzard response efforts, and issues over who is considered "essential" personnel.

• Addressing staffing and protocol issues in the Medical Examiner's Office and creating a better mass fatality plan, given the issues the county, hospitals and funeral homes had in coping with the number of dead bodies.

• The development of an improved communication system, including a text messaging tree, for keeping lower-level county employees in the loop during an emergency.

• Addressing a flawed plan for the county to transport dialysis patients, and those needing oxygen, to the hospital but refusing to transport them home, citing treacherous conditions. Many health care centers were not ready or equipped to provide these individuals overnight shelter and food.

• Better communication between the county, the city and the state Department of Transportation in road-clearing efforts. The Highways Division noted that a city public works representative was not present at the county's Emergency Operations Center until after the blizzard passed.

• Instituting a driving ban earlier, instead of the day of the blizzard.

• Ensuring sufficient cots and food, which were both in short supply at highway barn locations and other county emergency offices.

The reports also highlighted some strengths, including ensuring holiday pay for Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 to improve county employee attendance, arranging private road-clearing contractors in advance so that all county roads could be opened in a timely manner, executing a plan to clear a third of the streets in Buffalo in light of the city's road-clearing struggles, and having 24-hour building maintenance coverage at the Public Safety Campus, which was critical when pipes burst and 911 server cooling units failed during the storm.

"I think they did an incredible job," Poloncarz said.