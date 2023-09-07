Officials from Erie County and several regional organizations prepared for Western New York’s next blizzard by holding a tabletop emergency preparedness exercise Thursday at the county Department of Emergency Services Training and Operations Center.

Erie County blizzard reports released, raising concerns about 'overwhelmed' 858-SNOW help line The analysis reports, created by department heads, recount how administrators struggled to meet public needs in the face of overwhelming demands during the Christmas week blizzard.

The tabletop exercise – essentially a dry run of an emergency response – allowed its attendees to practice distributing resources, communicating effectively and responding to specific emergency situations.

Lessons learned in the simulation can then be turned into formal policies and strategies in time for the winter.

“You can troubleshoot what may come up, or where you may see that there’s gaps or other ways that those gaps can be filled,” said Dawn Vanderkooi, director of 211 WNY and an exercise attendee. “And then when you have different organizations in the room, you have different perspectives, as well. You really need to run through those examples to gain that perspective.”

Participants - about 30 of them - jumped into the four-hour exercise after an introduction from County Executive Mark Poloncarz and a presentation from the county Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services.

The county regularly holds emergency preparedness meetings with local officials and emergency managers, Poloncarz said, but Thursday’s tabletop exercise was unique because it instead focused on the county’s partnerships with five regional organizations: United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, 211, FeedMore WNY, Catholic Charities and the Red Cross.

At least some of those organizations helped the county during last December’s blizzard. For example, FeedMore distributed “blizzard boxes” full of nonperishable food to vulnerable individuals, and 211 fielded questions from Western New Yorkers about warming shelters, food and transportation.

Erie County, snowmobile clubs working on formal blizzard response agreement Erie County has reached an agreement in principle with the Erie County Snowmobile Federation to help in snow emergencies after start-and-stop talks going back nearly a decade.

The exercise also gets Erie County one step closer to creating a Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) group that can distribute information and resources to vulnerable populations ahead of future blizzards, Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera said.

“This is the conversation that started in January as part of our planning for emergency situations,” Chimera said. “Having these organizations here today brings them into the conversation (and) helps us to create a plan with them on what they can do before an emergency, what they can do during an emergency and what they can do after.”

The tabletop exercise comes three weeks after Erie County released 50 pages of post-blizzard reports in response to a Freedom of Information request filed by The Buffalo News.

They showed that the county’s non-emergency SNOW line was overwhelmed by tens of thousands of calls and that many county employees didn’t know how to use crucial disaster relief software, among other findings.

In all, 47 Western New Yorkers – including 46 Erie County residents – died in the 2022 blizzard.

Preventing future blizzard deaths and serious injuries may depend on year-round attention and resources.

“We need to focus on making sure that we stay in touch and communicate throughout the year," Vanderkooi said, "because a lot of times when you’re doing this work and it’s not a time of disaster, things kind of fall off.”