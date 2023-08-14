In response to a Freedom of Information Law request regarding any Erie County post-blizzard analysis or reports, County Attorney Jeremy Toth has said the county intends to provide The Buffalo News redacted versions of department analyses and that those reports are currently being reviewed.

Both the state and the City of Buffalo have publicly released their post-blizzard reports. County officials were interviewed for the state's post-blizzard report, but not the city's report, which was done by New York University.

Poloncarz won't let public see Erie County's analysis of December blizzard response In response to a request by The Buffalo News, representatives for the County Executive's Office said the county's post-blizzard analysis is an internal document.

Toth has stated that since the county's departmental reports on the blizzard are considered internal documents under state FOIL, any opinions that are included in these documents are not subject to public release and may be redacted.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz also said that The Buffalo News FOIL request is being reviewed "to determine what, if any, information in them is appropriate for public release."

While the state Freedom of Information Law permits certain internal document information to be shielded from public release, there is no requirement that the information be withheld.

Poloncarz issued a public statement Monday, saying a single "master" blizzard report was never created, unlike what occurred with Buffalo and New York State.

"Instead, following the blizzard, I directed my commissioners and department Heads to discuss with their respective staffs the actions taken during the event, analyze what worked well and what did not, and prepare an after-action inter-agency memorandum regarding each department’s analysis," he said.

Subsequently, he said, "I convened an after-action meeting of relevant staff and department heads, including representatives from the Departments of Public Works, Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Health, Purchasing, Personnel, my office and Union Concrete, the lead contractor hired by the county to help with snow removal. As a result of this meeting and the information provided to me in the inter-agency memoranda, a set of recommendations for future action were initially developed."

The Buffalo News inquired about a county report last week and reported Thursday that the county would not release its post-blizzard analysis report. The News sought to clarify whether only individual, departmental analysis reports existed. In response, a spokesman for the County Executive's Office stated, "That is incorrect. The County Executive convened all relevant County departments immediately after the storm to develop an internal after-action report that has been used to inform months of post-storm actions and policy changes."

County Legislator Christopher Greene, R-Elma, was the latest legislator to voice his position Monday that any county blizzard analysis should be released. When told there is no single report, only internal department reports, he responded that the Legislature should receive whatever reports exist, instead of "doublespeak," so that issues can be collaboratively resolved.

"We shouldn't be provided a snow job on information in this situation," he said.