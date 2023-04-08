Registration has begun for this year's first free household hazardous waste collection for Erie County residents, the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning announced.

The drive-through collection will be held May 6 in the Town of Hamburg and will be by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 716-858-6800 or online at erie.gov/recycling.

Additional free collections of household hazardous waste will be held July 8 in the Town of Elma and Sept. 30 in the City of Buffalo. Registration for those dates will open about 30 days in advance.

All Erie County residents also can use the County’s household hazardous waste voucher program, in which up to 50 pounds of eligible items can be taken to a private facility in the Town of Tonawanda for no cost. Preregistration for that service also is required. Call 716-998-8073 or visit erie.gov/recycling.