Erie County balks at expensive effort to distribute at-home Covid tests

However, antigen tests are less accurate than molecular tests and are more likely to produce false negative results, especially if they aren't administered within the first week of symptoms. For those who have no symptoms, or who have had longstanding symptoms for more than a week, the likelihood that someone might test negative, when they are actually positive, grows.

A spokesman for the county Health Department said the county has a lot of available testing options that are free and more accurate, and the Health Department wants more assurance that rapid antigen tests can detect the new Omicron variant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated last month that preliminary findings show both PCR and rapid antigen tests detect the Omicron variant. Antigen tests don't specify which variant of the virus a person has, only whether or not an individual is infected.

Hardwick said Thursday that even though he supports further discussion on the distribution of free at-home rapid tests, he thinks that discussion should happen soon.

"I think we all need to do something, and I think masks and vaccines are part of it," he said. "But I think so, too, is testing. So I would urge the county executive, I would urge the health commissioner, to take another look at this idea. They could implement this before the end of the year, so that when these gatherings do happen and these infections do result, we could pick up on them right away. I still think there's time to do that."

