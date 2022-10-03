Erie County Auto Bureau in George Urban Plaza set to close for renovations

The Erie County Auto Bureau in George Urban Plaza at 2122 George Urban Blvd., Depew, will temporarily close for renovations beginning Wednesday, according to Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns.

The office is scheduled to reopen before the end of the year, Kearns said.

Planned improvements to the office include new flooring, fresh paint, a public restroom and right-sizing of the office with a more efficient layout, he added.

While the Depew office is being renovated, state Department of Motor Vehicle customers are being encouraged to visit one of the other Erie County Auto Bureau offices.

They include offices in the Rath Building, 170 Pearl St., Buffalo; Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence; Highland Plaza, 6853 Erie Road, Evans; Sheridan Plaza, 2309 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda; and Southgate Plaza, 1088 Union Road, West Seneca.

For a complete list of locations and hours or to schedule an appointment, visit erie.gov/clerk/autobureau or call the Clerk’s Outreach Center at 716-858-8864.