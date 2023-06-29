While some have lingering questions about the cost and impact of asylum-seekers being bused here from New York City, an advocate said Erie County is doing a better job than other communities at coordinating efforts and getting asylum seekers resettled with as little disruption as possible.

Meghan Maloney De Zaldivar, a director with the New York Immigration Coalition, said that compared with how asylum-seekers have been dropped off and processed in other parts of the state, Erie County's process has been far more successful.

"Both in the Hudson Valley, as well as in Albany, folks were given very, very short notice that people were arriving," she said. "And there wasn't a lot of communication with local government, whereas here, we would always love more coordination, but there were conversations and coordination with local organizations."

Over the past two weeks, about 125 asylum-seekers have been transported in five buses to Erie County and settled at a Cheektowaga hotel near the airport. They have been met by resettlement caseworkers with Jericho Road and other partnering agencies.

Maloney De Zaldivar was a representative for one of several agencies that appeared before the Erie County Legislature's Government Affairs Committee on Thursday to discuss what's happening with asylum-seekers.

The fact that DocGo, the New York City contractor responsible for busing migrants to other parts of the state and finding shelter for them, has formal contracts with immigrant resettlement agencies here made a big difference, Maloney De Zaldivar said. So is the fact that County Executive Mark Poloncarz has not attempted to block the transport of migrants to the county.

"That has allowed people to be on the ground from the start," she said.

As an organizing director who has helped oversee efforts in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany, she said there's a big difference between volunteer organizations trying to help an out-of-town contractor on one day's notice, and having local agencies under contract who can quickly contact others in the community for help and services.

Initially, she said, New York City and DocGo seemed to provide very little advance notice to other communities in hopes of preventing opponents of the busing program from organizing protests ahead of asylum-seekers' arrival. But that hasn't been helpful to local organizations who need a better heads-up to prepare for the arrival of dozens of people, most of whom come with few belongings or family connections.

The process in Erie County has been much better, though it still needs improvement, agency representatives said.

"They're hoping to do this better in other places, after Buffalo, and kind of using a Buffalo as a model," Maloney De Zaldivar said.

Legislator Jim Malczewski of Elma, who had introduced a resolution calling for a state of emergency over the asylum-seekers, criticized a lack of transparency regarding who is coming and how much they will cost county and state residents. Other Republican legislators echoed similar comments.

Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, meanwhile, accused Malczewski of "fearmongering."

What will incoming asylum-seekers cost Erie County? Here is what we know Based on some fact-finding by The Buffalo News, including communication with state and county officials and advocates, here are the best answers we have right now on the who is bearing what costs, why this is happening and what we still don't know.

New York City has contracted with a hotel to provide food and shelter for arriving migrants for up to a year, but Malczewski and other Republican legislators expressed skepticism about the city's ability to pay.

There is no process for providing the public with accurate information or updates about how many asylum-seekers have come or are coming to Erie County through the New York City program, in what communities they are sheltering, from what country they originate or any other demographic information. The Buffalo News has requested that information.

Benjamin Swanekamp, Poloncarz's chief of staff, said Albany County, which has been receiving migrants for weeks longer than Erie County, has received about 200 asylum-seekers so far, which doesn't suggest huge waves of migrants will suddenly be thrust upon Erie County. He also said Erie County had urged DocGo to partner with local agencies such as Jericho Road Community Health Center to assist with local processing and resettlement efforts.

So far, Swanekamp said, New York City has been reluctant to send families with school-age children here to avoid impacting local school systems.

Anna Ireland Mongo, chief programs officer for Jericho Road, clarified that asylum-seekers coming into the region are coming in one of several ways. Some are coming on their own to the VIVE Shelter, which been assisting asylum-seekers for decades, particularly those trying to reach Canada. Jericho Road is also receiving $3.5 million to resettle 200 asylum-seekers over the next two years through a program aimed at providing services to families that are eligible to work.

Those local programs are distinct from the New York City busing program.

Those programs are also distinct from other preexisting refugee resettlement programs. Refugees are immigrants who are forced to flee their homes and are granted permanent U.S. immigration status. The migrants being bused from New York City to Erie County chose to leave their homes and are claiming asylum in this country due to persecution. They have temporary legal status while their asylum application is pending in court, a process that can take years.

Asylum-seekers do not qualify for the same social services benefits as legal immigrants, but Republican legislators argued Thursday that they are still costing state taxpayers huge sums.

Minority Leader John Mills, R-Orchard Park, called the county's inability to control the influx of migrants to ensure it can provide sufficient services "outrageous."

Democrats, meanwhile, pointed out that recent immigrants to this country are responsible for halting Erie County's population decline, and they often join the workforce and become productive residents.