Erie Canal to operate from May 21 to Oct. 13
Wild Art Hickey

A view of the modern Erie Canal locks on the left and the 19th century Flight of Five locks on the right, during winter maintenance in Lockport.

 John Hickey / News file photo

The Erie Canal will open for its 197th navigation season at 7 a.m. May 21 and will remain open until Oct. 13, the New York Power Authority announced Wednesday.

The entire canal will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, although the Lockport locks and the 10 lift bridges in Niagara and Orleans counties will remain available for use on demand through 10 p.m. until Sept. 15. The same evening hours will be offered at numerous locks and lift bridges in other parts of the state.

From Sept. 16 to Oct. 13, closing time will be 5 p.m. everywhere on the waterway, NYPA spokesman Shane Mahar said. Vessels will be locked through or allowed to pass under the bridges if they arrive before closing time. No tolls will be charged this year. The schedule is subject to change if the Covid-19 pandemic worsens.

The canal is operated by the state Canal Corp., a NYPA subsidiary since 2017.

