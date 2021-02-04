Erie Canal season and hours won't be cut, NYPA chief says

They and other canal-dependent businesses were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, which delayed 2020 off-season maintenance work so long that the canal didn't open until late June.

Word that the canal season might be curtailed again this year hurt their chances of trying to recover from that experience.

The canal normally is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Canal Corp. had considered cutting the hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but it won't.

"It's certainly welcome news to all the businesses that are very dependent upon the operations of the New York State Canal System, and also the communities that are dependent upon a viable Erie Canal system and the kind of navigation season that we so desperately need," said David R. Kinyon, chairman of the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp., a tourism promotion organization which operates the 19th century Flight of Five locks in Lockport.

However, some pointed out that before NYPA took over the Canal Corp. from the Thruway Authority in 2017, the navigation season was longer -- generally from April to November.

"I think it's great that they're returning to the season that they have had under NYPA since 2017," said Erin M. Tobin, vice president of policy and preservation for the Preservation League of New York.