Erie Canal Harbor approves long-term plan for Outer Harbor

A long-term, phased $151 million plan for the Outer Harbor was given final approval Monday by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.

The plan calls for new and enhanced open spaces, increased land and water access, adding comfort stations and recreational amenities.

Improvements on more than 50 upland and watered property includes creating an aquatic habitat in Slip No. 3, rehabbing Terminal B and upgrades at the Bell Slip and Wilkeson Pointe.

An extended public comment period led to some changes, including wording clarifying that mixed-use developments will not be allowed at the First Buffalo River Marina.

Turner Construction Co. was hired to provide construction management services for the plan for $545,400.

The waterfront agency announced a three-year extension with Be Our Guest, a subsidiary of Rich Products, to manage events and concessions on the Outer Harbor at no cost to the agency.

The agency also entered into a contact with TY Lin International for architectural engineering services on the North Aud Block at a cost of $612,234.

In addition, a new design was approved for two parking lots by Canalside owned by the State Department of Transportation.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more.

