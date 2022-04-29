 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie Canal Discovery Center opens for tourist season Sunday

Lockport-locks

In this view of the Erie Canal locks at Lockport, the two modern locks are on the left and the 19th century Flight of Five is on the right. 

 Derek Gee
The Erie Canal Discovery Center, a tourist information office and attraction in Lockport, will open for the tourist season Sunday.

During the winter, the center, located at Church and Ontario streets, a block from the Erie Canal locks, is open only on Fridays and Saturdays.

Raphael Beck canal mural

The mural "The Opening of the Erie Canal," by Lockport artist Raphael Beck, is a highlight of the Erie Canal Discovery Center at Church and Ontario streets in Lockport. 

Now it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is $6, with a $1 discount for seniors, veterans and AAA members. Children attend free.

Besides exhibits on the canal's technology and history, the building also offers a shop and the City of Lockport Visitor Center. The Discovery Center is operated by the Niagara County Historical Society.

The state Canal Corp. has announced that the Erie Canal will open May 20 for its 198th consecutive navigation season.

The Lockport locks and the lift bridges in Niagara and Orleans counties will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Sept. 14, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12, when the season ends.

