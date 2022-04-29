Erie Canal Discovery Center opens for tourist season Sunday

The Erie Canal Discovery Center, a tourist information office and attraction in Lockport, will open for the tourist season Sunday.

During the winter, the center, located at Church and Ontario streets, a block from the Erie Canal locks, is open only on Fridays and Saturdays.

Now it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is $6, with a $1 discount for seniors, veterans and AAA members. Children attend free.

Besides exhibits on the canal's technology and history, the building also offers a shop and the City of Lockport Visitor Center. The Discovery Center is operated by the Niagara County Historical Society.

The state Canal Corp. has announced that the Erie Canal will open May 20 for its 198th consecutive navigation season.

The Lockport locks and the lift bridges in Niagara and Orleans counties will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Sept. 14, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12, when the season ends.

