Voters across Western New York headed to the polls Tuesday to determine the fate of school budget proposals and to choose the people who would serve on their school boards.
Following are results as provided by each district Tuesday night. They will be updated as results come in.
(i) = incumbent
Depew
Proposed budget: Yes 200 No 89
Proposition 2: Yes 222 No 68
Proposition 3: Yes 216 No 73
Proposition 4: Yes 233 No 55
Candidates (Elect 2):
Amy Doody (i), 239
Nicholas LaMarca (i), 209
Gowanda
Proposed budget: Yes 158 No 59
Proposition 2: Yes 188 No 30
Proposition 3: Yes 174 No 44
Proposition 4: Yes 173 No 45
Candidates (Elect 2):
Zachary C. Nobles, 159
Mark D. Nephew (i), 184
Holland
Proposed budget: Yes 295 No 137
Proposition 2: Yes 323 No 110
Candidates (Elect 2):
Michele Weaver, 230
Paula Leach (i), 236
Andrew Stang, 280
Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 368 No 153
Proposition 2: Yes 416 No 112
Candidates (Elect 3):
Kristin Schmutzler (i), 408
Jeff Thorp (i), 358
Linsey Neal, 360
Lewiston-Porter
Proposed budget: Yes 519 No 176
Candidates (Elect 3):
Danielle M. Mullen (i), 526
Jack G. Waugaman III, 554
Joseph J. Palermo, 531
Newfane
Proposed budget: Yes 406 No 207
Proposition 2: Yes 423 No 187
Candidates (Elect 2):
Santo Tomasine (i), 339
Melinda Bower, 280
Emma Oudette, 251
Cameron Seib, 267
North Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 410 No 107
Candidates (Elect 2):
Matthew Kennedy (i), 450
Peter Chenier Jr. (i) 430
Royalton-Hartland
Proposed budget: Yes 263 No 82
Proposition 2: Yes 262 No 80
Proposition 3: Yes 263 No 82
Candidates (Elect 3):
Nicholas Mark, 263
Jeffrey Waters (i), 182
Carol Blumrick (i), 233
Brian Sullivan, 227
Starpoint
Proposed budget: Yes 1,089 No 432
Candidates (Elect 3):
Jennifer Argentieri, 449
Jeffrey D. Duncan (i), 929
Christen Haseley, 441
Lisa Kankolenski, 296
Brian LaPlante, 460
Shawn P. Riester (i), 932
Kelley A. Swann(i) 856