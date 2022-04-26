Erie and Niagara counties to cut local taxes on gas starting June 1

Erie County is poised to temporarily cap its gasoline and diesel fuel sales tax, which would yield some quick relief for drivers filling up their tanks starting this June.

Niagara County has taken a similar step.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that after discussions with county legislators, he's putting forth a Legislature resolution that would cap the county's sales taxes so that motorists would not be taxed on any gallon of fuel beyond the first $2 worth.

The Niagara County Legislature already unanimously approved capping its county share of the gas tax at $3 per gallon at a special session Monday night.

In Erie County, the temporary sales tax cap would run from June 1 through February and could save drivers 11 cents per gallon, based on current rates, Poloncarz said.

In Niagara County, the temporary cap would run from June 1 through November and is expected to save drivers about 5 cents per gallon, based on current rates, according to county officials.

The tax cap essentially places an upper limit on how much gas each county will consider taxable.

As noted in Poloncarz's letter, the Erie County proposal would ensure that drivers pay no sales tax on a gallon of gasoline or diesel fuel above $2. For example, a gallon of fuel priced at $4.35 would be taxed as though it were $2.

A similar principle would apply in Niagara County, except that Niagara would tax a gallon of fuel priced at $4.35 as though it were $3.

Poloncarz originally contemplated setting the gas tax cap at $3 per gallon, like Niagara County, said Legislature Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, but the administration considered arguments by the minority caucus that the small amount of money saved by taxpayers at the pump would be spent elsewhere in the economy and do no drastic harm to county revenues.

Erie County is also in a better financial position to absorb any losses given its overall financial health and budget projections.

Counties have had the option for many years to tax only the first $2 or $3 of the price of a gallon of gas. Some counties adopted temporary caps about a decade ago, when prices spiked, according to Mark LaVigne, deputy executive director of the Association of Counties.

Poloncarz warned that the county's Office of Consumer Protection will be monitoring gas station prices to ensure that the cut in the county gas tax is passed onto consumers.

In his letter to the Erie County Legislature, Poloncarz stated, "To see the reduction in per gallon at the gas pump, retailers must reduce the price of gas to customers. If they do not, the retailers will see a windfall of profits, the county will have lost significant revenue, and consumers will have seen no change."

Erie County legislators, who were consulted in advance on the sales cap measure, are expected to fully support support Poloncarz's resolution.

The Erie and Niagara county tax caps go along with the state's decision not to charge its sales or excise taxes on gasoline from June 1 until the end of the year. Those taxes account for about 16 cents a gallon.

Capping tax revenue from fuel sales will have some negative impact on county revenue collections.

Niagara County Budget Director Daniel R. Huntington said Niagara will forgo about $2 million in revenue by imposing the $3 cap.

Erie County officials say it is hard to know how much the tax cap policy will hurt the county and other municipalities with whom Erie County share sales tax revenue.

Deputy Budget Director Benjamin Swanekamp said multiple factors would play a role in determining the hit to the county. That includes what happens to wholesale fuel prices after June, overall gas consumption and what motorists do with their savings at the pump, whether they hang onto it or spend that money elsewhere.

Because of rules regarding when these types of tax adjustments can take affect, June 1 is the soonest any gas tax relief could be passed onto consumers.

Lorigo said the Republican-supported minority caucus wants the gas tax limits to eventually be made permanent.

Swanekamp, the deputy budget director, pointed out in an email to The Buffalo News that Erie County only keeps 56% of all local sales tax revenue collected. The rest is shared with other local governments in Erie County.

"That’s why it’s very important that this is temporary measure," he said, "so that the impact can be carefully evaluated after the June-February period is complete."

