Erie and Niagara counties chose different responses to the Covid surge. The results were mixed

As the Covid-19 pandemic continued to dominate the world, Western New York's two largest counties – Erie and Niagara – took a different public health approach to the latest holiday and Omicron-variant-fueled surge.

Erie County imposed an indoor mask mandate on Nov. 22, while Niagara County supported a philosophy of personal responsibility.

With the surge now heading in the opposite direction, a look at data from that period shows some difference, notably in deaths per capita. But other metrics present a more complicated picture.

And what numbers do not show is the many other ways in which residents of the two counties are different, with some data suggesting that Niagara County's demographics contributed to worse outcomes.

During the surge period, Niagara County saw 64 deaths for every 100,000 residents, compared with 55 deaths for every 100,000 Erie County residents.

Niagara County leaders say the difference in numbers is small and cannot be attributed to a mandate.