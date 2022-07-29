EPIC Storytime – 'an hour or so of sheer goodness' – goes regional this summer

Stephen Vermette, a geography professor at SUNY Buffalo State, has answered the call twice when asked to serve as a reader for EPIC Storytime at Canalside.

Children and family watched his first reading – “Cloudette," the story of a little cloud who works hard to fill a frog pond with water – mostly on YouTube in 2020.

He reveled more in his latest reading, which drew more than 100 people to follow along as active listeners to “Bunny Slopes,” the story of a bunny on a wild ski run filled lots of twists and turns.

“In this crazy turvy world where everything seems to be going wrong, that was an hour or so of sheer goodness,” he said of the second reading. “And I really felt that goodness in that community.”

Every Person Influences Children (EPIC), which organizes the readings, has expanded their activities, reach and scope this summer as the region continues to cope with pandemic remnants and a racially motivated mass shooting in May.

Themes, activities and locations for Storytime, which runs through August, reflect what speaks most to different places in the region.

Upcoming topics at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Canalside include art, heroes and passing along kindness.

Themes at the Lockport Locks in Niagara County have focused on water and the Erie Canal, and conclude at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 with a story about being a good friend.

Culture and railroads have been topics at 10:30 on Thursdays in Salamanca. City native Bill Brown of the Buffalo Bandits will read about being a hero next week and the last reading, Aug. 11, will focus on back-to-school success.

A special Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue will feature stories, music and a DJ that celebrate regional diversity.

Storytime is designed for children 8 and younger and their loved ones. All are welcome to any of the events. The first 25 families who register at epicforchildren.org/storytime get a book and a blanket. The first 50 children registered get an activity pack with supplies for related activities.

“I have a dream that we would be in a space where we would be able to give every family a book, but we're just not as a not-for-profit to do that every week,” said Samantha Cortes, program coordinator for Storytime at Canalside.

EPIC aims to strengthen families and build communities to raise children who make a positive impact in the world. It looks fulfill that mission by helping parents learn ways to constructively engage children.

“The pandemic was the great equalizer in the sense that parents were all struggling, though not necessarily in the same way,” said Liz Vetrano, EPIC director of development and marketing. “That expression was going around that we were all in the same storm, but we were not all in the same boat. … Programming shifted in a sense to cater to the families are coming to us that maybe have never come to us before because they're experiencing challenges that maybe they haven't before. Parenting really is the great equalizer in the sense that you're not going to meet anybody who says it's the easiest thing they've ever done.”

EPIC began showing Storytime programs on its own YouTube channel during the pandemic, and turned to partners to help with its productions, including the Buffalo Museum of Science, Buffalo & Erie County Library System, YMCA Buffalo Niagara and Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.

The combination has helped the science museum sharpen its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) mission, said Gabrielle Graham, museum public programs and community partnership manager, who has led Storytime activities roughly two dozen times.

“The two of us together are much stronger than the either of us on our own when we bring STEM into the household,” Graham said. “One of the great things that the science museum has enjoyed about the partnership with EPIC is that the focus is on literacy is not just reading literacy, but STEM literacy.”

The M&T Foundation and Children’s Foundation of Erie County have supported Storytime since it started in 2016. The Bauer Family Foundation has done so during the pandemic.

“Our goals are to increase family time spent with parents engaging with their children at home, whatever that might look like,” said Jamie Rackl, director of Family Engagement and Professional Development. “The other is to boost their confidence as their child's first and best teacher.”