A nonprofit human services agency with a 43-year history of aiding children and families in Buffalo and Erie County is branching into Niagara and Cattaraugus counties.

EPIC, or Every Person Influences Children, opened a new center in Lockport on Monday that will provide literacy programs, parenting workshops and a variety of other services that focus on preventing child abuse and neglect.

EPIC in April received a $1.8 million grant over three years from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to open the new center at 175 Walnut St., as well as a location in Salamanca, Cattaraugus County.

"Our Family Opportunity Center is really a safe haven for families to come and learn, grow and play together," said Ashley Greene, director of Niagara County Programs for EPIC.

Greene said the center's programs are free of charge. They provide learning opportunities and emphasize the importance of play in early child development, she said.

EPIC uses evidence-based curriculums, such as the Triple P parenting program and the Incredible Years parent intervention and training program, Greene said. Other offerings include the Families in Transition program and "Ready, Set, Read," which emphasizes the importance of literacy in early childhood development.

The programs aim to strengthen families and improve the safety and well-being of children, Greene said.

The center in Lockport will work in partnership with the Niagara County Department of Social Services, community organizations and school districts in the county. In addition, the center offers in-kind and financial assistance to families it serves.

"It could be something as simple as a utility bill that might need to be paid, or a parent might need a pair of cleats for their child. We do offer that as part of an incentive for them to participate in our program," Greene said.

Through the center's partners, the needs of families are assessed to link them to a variety of community services, she added.

If it sounds too good to be true, it's not, Greene said.

"We serve all families in Niagara County. There are no income barriers or restrictions," she said. "There really is no catch. All the people have to do is register and be a resident of Niagara County. It's as simple as that.”

EPIC started in Buffalo in 1980 and had revenues of about $1.5 million in 2021, according to its most recent federal tax returns.