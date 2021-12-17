EPA to use infrastructure funds to clean up Lockport Superfund site

WASHINGTON – Millions of dollars from the recently signed federal infrastructure bill will be used to accelerate the cleanup of the Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund site in Lockport, New York's two U.S. senators and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday.

The money will be used to excavate and dispose of sediment in the creek that is contaminated with toxic lead and PCBs. Contaminated soil will be removed from nearby commercial properties, too, as will contaminated soil at residential properties on Mill Street and several adjacent streets.

“This will make a difference for our community impacted by the years of hazardous waste they have endured," said Lockport Mayor Michelle M. Roman. "Cleanup will allow us to protect human life, the environment and promote economic, recreational and habitat improvements.”

The long-abandoned Flintkote plant on Mill Street, which made roofing materials at the site starting in the early 20th century, is believed to be the source of most of the creek pollution. Tests since the 1980s have shown heavy concentrations of cancer-causing PCBs, along with dioxin, lead and other heavy metals, in the creek, on the plant property and along nearby streets.