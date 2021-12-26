EPA says Buffalo River soon may no longer be an "area of concern"

"When we were getting things started, it just looked like an impossible task," said Bill Nowak, one of the original Friends of the Buffalo River activists in the late 1980s. "It's just incredible: you know, the amount of hope and the fact that it's now a real resource instead of just a dirty body of water that you wanted to stay away from that would probably be smelling on any given day and looked like it would hurt you if you tried to go swimming in it."