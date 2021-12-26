EPA says Buffalo River soon may no longer be an "area of concern"

WASHINGTON – The decadeslong effort to clean up the Buffalo River is likely to culminate in a few years with the federal government giving the winding waterway something that was once largely seen as unattainable: an environmental seal of approval.
Long one of the remaining 25 "areas of concern" – or environmental danger zones – around the two-nation Great Lakes basin, the river could be on track to losing that ignoble status by 2025, a top U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official told Rep. Brian Higgins in a recent letter.
"The delisting process for the Buffalo River (area of concern) could start as early as FY 2025," wrote Debra Shore, regional administrator for the EPA in Chicago and its Great Lakes program manager.
The river must pass a series of environmental tests, such as fish tissue sampling and a wildlife survey planned for next year, before the waterway can be delisted, Shore added.
Even so, the very possibility that the river could soon be removed from the list of the dirtiest Great Lakes waterways is stunning, given that the river served as an open industrial sewer for decade, was declared dead in 1967 and even caught on fire in 1968.
"This is miraculous," said Higgins, a Democrat who has been fighting for the river's cleanup since his days as a South Buffalo Council member in the 1980s. "The Buffalo River is emerging as a recreational waterfront of exciting new possibilities after decades as a contaminated, poisoned industrial waterway."
The International Joint Commission designated 6.2 miles of the Buffalo River, along with the nearby City Ship Canal, as an area of concern in 1987.
But in the past decade, the river has morphed into a recreational area with waterfront apartments and bars near downtown. It's largely because of a cleanup effort that accelerated with the establishment of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, an Obama-era program that has poured $3.8 billion into environmental remediation across the nine-state region so far.
Nearly $100 million of that money came to Western New York, paying for the removal of much of the toxic sludge that long lined the bottom of the Buffalo River and the City Ship Canal, along with habitat restoration projects such as the Times Beach Nature Preserve.
Shore, the EPA official, said the eight-year effort to remove contaminated sediment from the river is set to be finished this month. That leaves the EPA to do a series of tests over the next few years to determine how clean and healthy the river and its surrounding habitats have become.
Support Local Journalism
Among those tests, a key one will come in 2024, when the agency considers whether it's safe to lift fish and wildlife consumption restrictions.
The next year, the agency will study whether fish and wildlife populations are still suffering degradation. And if they are not – and if the river and its surroundings pass a series of other tests – the Buffalo River will eventually be removed from the list of areas of concern.
Higgins said that move, combined with the planned construction of the Riverline – a 1.5-mile greenway along the abandoned DL&W railway line – will further enhance the river as a recreational destination.
What's more, the river's full restoration will show that science, and government action tied to it, can bolster communities like Buffalo, said Jill Spisiak Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.
"And that's an important thing for people in this generation to understand: that environmental protection, environmental cleanup and restoration is not a negative to a local economy," she said. "If anything, it helps elevate quality of life and economic health."
Jedlicka's great uncle, Stanley Spisiak, was among the first environmental activists pushing for a Buffalo River cleanup in the 1940s. That push accelerated in the 1980s with the founding of Friends of the Buffalo River, which eventually became Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.
"When we were getting things started, it just looked like an impossible task," said Bill Nowak, one of the original Friends of the Buffalo River activists in the late 1980s. "It's just incredible: you know, the amount of hope and the fact that it's now a real resource instead of just a dirty body of water that you wanted to stay away from that would probably be smelling on any given day and looked like it would hurt you if you tried to go swimming in it."
Both Higgins and Jedlicka stressed, though, that the river's removal from the areas of concern does not mean the river is fully cleaned up.
Higgins is pushing for additional federal funding to clean up the sewer overflows that continue to threaten the river and its associated waterways, and he said such funding will likely be available in the coming years.
Jedlicka, meanwhile, stressed that fixing those sewer overflows is part of maintaining the gains that have been made in cleaning up the Buffalo River.
"Being an advocate for this river doesn't stop in 2025," she added.