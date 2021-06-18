EPA grants Niagara County $500,000 for reuse of burned-out school

Plans to turn the fire-damaged former Military Road School in the Town of Niagara into an assisted living complex were bolstered this week with a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The money will go to the Niagara County Brownfields Development Corp. to bolster its revolving loan fund. A low-interest loan is on tap for developers David M. Stapleton and David Tosetto.

The school, closed in 1992, was heavily damaged in an arson fire July 19, 2019. Testing at the site has uncovered radioactive fill beneath the parking lot, asbestos in the building, benzene in the groundwater and hydrocarbons, chromium and lead in the soil.

The county agency awards loans and grants to owners of contaminated former industrial sites to assist with cleanup and redevelopment.

Niagara County has received $8.1 million in EPA brownfield funding since 1998. Its loan fund has helped clean up 14 properties, County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said in a news release.

