EPA funds 25 brownfield probes in Lackawanna, 21 in Niagara County cities

Hopes of eventually redeveloping 46 brownfields in four local cities rose Wednesday, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a total of $600,000 in grants to investigate the sites.

The main focus of the awards was Lackawanna's First Ward, where $300,000 will be spent on 25 site assessments, all within a mile of the former Bethlehem Steel complex.

"Several are remnants of the city's steel industry," said Walter Mugdan, acting regional EPA administrator.

Vacant lots and old industrial sites along Route 5, Ridge Road and Smokes Creek will be investigated.

"Over a third of our land was dedicated to the steel industry and support of the steel industry," said Richard Stanton, the city's director of development. "It's been largely vacant since about 1986, and the populations that were most impacted by the industry while it was operating were also most impacted by the blight. We had a land mass that was dedicated to something that collapsed and left ruin around it."

Stanton said some of the primary sites to be targeted with the new grant are on Alliance Drive and Albright Court, as well as one at 539 Ridge Road.