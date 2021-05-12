EPA funds 25 brownfield probes in Lackawanna, 21 in Niagara County cities

Hopes of eventually redeveloping 46 brownfields in four local cities rose Wednesday, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a total of $600,000 in grants to investigate the sites.
The main focus of the awards was Lackawanna's First Ward, where $300,000 will be spent on 25 site assessments, all within a mile of the former Bethlehem Steel complex.
"Several are remnants of the city's steel industry," said Walter Mugdan, acting regional EPA administrator.
Vacant lots and old industrial sites along Route 5, Ridge Road and Smokes Creek will be investigated.
"Over a third of our land was dedicated to the steel industry and support of the steel industry," said Richard Stanton, the city's director of development. "It's been largely vacant since about 1986, and the populations that were most impacted by the industry while it was operating were also most impacted by the blight. We had a land mass that was dedicated to something that collapsed and left ruin around it."
A court-ordered agreement requires the owners of the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna to spend at least $35 million to clean up 489 acres.
Stanton said some of the primary sites to be targeted with the new grant are on Alliance Drive and Albright Court, as well as one at 539 Ridge Road.
Surface and subsurface contamination is to be investigated at all sites. Then bids will be sought for cleanup, and then redevelopment plans will be created, Stanton said.
"One was a church, of all things. There, we're expecting to find some USTs," Stanton said, referring to underground storage tanks on the Ridge Road site.
The Alliance and Albright sites hosted industries supporting the steel mills.
"They're basically cul-de-sac dead-end streets surrounded by vacant land," Stanton said.
The Albright site is within 300 feet of the old Bethlehem boundaries, and the Alliance site is a half-mile away, Stanton said.
The EPA also gave Niagara County $300,000 to be spent on 21 site probes and three cleanup plans, focusing on locations that could be redeveloped in the downtown areas of Lockport, North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls.
The county focused on sites in its brownfields opportunity zones and also on the areas in Lockport and Niagara Falls for which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had granted $10 million under the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
In Lockport, the county's EPA application focused on Spalding Mill, also known as the Electric Building, a structure beside the Erie Canal locks now in the hands of a private local group that plans to redevelop the building.
"There's some unknown issues there, mostly with asbestos, that we want to investigate a little bit further prior to that property being reused," said Amy E. Fisk, the county's senior planner and president of the county Brownfield Development Corp.
The North Tonawanda priority site is a triangular lot at River Road and Main Street, which once was a heavy equipment storage yard, Mugdan said.
It's located across from a former lumber warehouse at 211 Main St., for which two local architects received an incentive package Wednesday from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. Their plan is to move their offices into the building and lease space to other tenants.
For several years, Kelley Culp-Burton and Joy Kuebler have sought to convert the century-old building at 211 Main St. into office space.
"This land was prime property when it was developed 100 years ago or more into industrial property," said County Legislator Richard L. Andres, R-North Tonawanda. "It was the best land around, and to see it sit and be vacant for all these years is a tragedy, a remnant of industrial past. But we are turning the corner in Niagara County. We are moving in a direction which is greener and brighter than ever before."
In Niagara Falls, the county and city administrations are working with community partners to identify the most important sites in the revitalization grant zone, Fisk said.
Fisk said none of the Niagara Falls sites are included among those acquired in 2019 by Blue Cardinal Capital, a Buffalo development firm, which has some properties in the state's brownfield program.