The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is collecting ecological and environmental data on Lake Ontario through this September.

Alongside universities and other federal agencies, the EPA is studying how pollutants move through the lake’s food web, how harmful nutrient pollution changes throughout the year, how invasive mussels affect water quality and more, according to Elizabeth Hinchey Malloy, an official at the EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office.

She says that data will fill in gaps in the pre-existing research so that scientists and government officials can keep drinking water clean, beaches open and fishing viable.

“That all helps us understand how we can take action and where we can control things to improve conditions,” Hinchey Malloy said.

Using two of the EPA’s largest research vessels, the 180-foot Lake Guardian and the Lake Explorer II, researchers collect samples from 72 “stations” throughout the lake. Hinchey Malloy says the stations form a representative sample of different lake conditions and allow scientists to compare their findings with data from previous years.

At each station, the research team may sample surface water, use a collection of metal bottles called a rosette sampler to gather water samples from all depth levels, use sensors to collect water quality data and take samples of the lake’s sediment. They may also catch mussels and larval fish for analysis.

Each vessel’s crew and research team take turns working shifts lasting as long as 12 hours to collect samples 24/7, according to Hinchey Malloy. They may be on the water for weeks at a time, even in rough waters.

But scientists and crew members won’t be having all the fun. Several science teachers from across New York State will be joining one of the EPA’s surveys in July, allowing educators to use what they learn to redesign their curriculums and engage students.

Hinchey Malloy says the EPA sets up video tours of the vessel with some participants’ classrooms the following school year.

Those teachers have been there, and can really narrate the video, Hinchey Malloy said. “And it kind of gives the students a little glimpse of how cool their teachers are, and it motivates them to learn that lesson plan for the day,” she said.

Samples from the project’s first surveys in April are now being studied, but a comprehensive analysis of the results won’t be complete until the fall and winter.

“We’ll be able to put our results in context with previous years’ information shortly, but just not right now,” Hinchey Malloy said, adding that data gathered instantaneously from sensors has so far shown nothing “atypical.”

Once it completes that “analytical work,” the EPA will publicly report its findings, use its new data to comply with the Clean Water Act and share what it has found with researchers, fisheries and other government agencies.

Data also will be shared with Canada as part of the 2023 Cooperative Science and Monitoring Initiative, a “binational effort” to monitor the Great Lakes that encompasses 72 research projects.

Canada collects and shares its data with the U.S., giving both countries a more accurate picture of the Great Lakes, according to Hinchey Malloy.

“When we work together, we’re greater than the sum of our parts. We’ve really been able to leverage the work that we do together to assess the lake in a thorough way,” Hinchey Malloy said. “And working together, you get the greatest minds on both sides of the border brought to bear on the issues at hand.”

The agency conducts in-depth data collection in each of the Great Lakes every five years. The EPA plans to conduct similar testing in Lake Erie in 2024.