A bus tour scheduled for Wednesday evening in Buffalo has some unusual stops on the agenda.

Instead of the usual architectural gems that get featured, the tour will visit some of the most notorious spots of environmental pollution on the city’s East Side.

Like many disadvantaged communities throughout the country, neighborhoods on Buffalo's East Side have struggled for decades to overcome heavy environmental burdens such as lead in homes, high asthma rates due to poor air quality, and soil contaminated by industry.

Now, a group of environmentally minded leaders on the East Side are trying to ensure that the people in their communities have a clear voice in addressing those burdens as the nation shifts toward cleaner and greener transportation options.

The tour is the first workshop of the Neighborhood Leadership Group of 25 people who were chosen as part of a Clean Mobility project to help the state achieve its greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets under the Climate Act.

New York aims to reduce emissions by 85% from 1990 levels by 2050. The Climate Act also calls for at least 35% of the benefits of the state’s clean energy investments to be directed to disadvantaged communities.

The Neighborhood Leadership Group provides participants a stipend for 2½ years to do community engagement, information sharing, and develop clean mobility initiatives that center on principles of a “just transition” to clean energy. They will be participating in a series of biweekly workshops, community-led events, education campaigns and working groups.

“We have a chance to educate community members and talk at a grassroots level about what changes they want to see, because with the Biden infrastructure bill and the work that Gov. (Kathy) Hochul is doing to make our city better, real money is going to come into this area and we want people to be equipped,” said Faustenia L. Morrow, one of the organizers of the environmental justice tour, referring to the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Stop one on Wednesday’s tour by electric bus is Kingsley Park on Kingsley Street, near Jefferson Avenue. Prior to being converted into a park decades ago, the site was home to Diarsenol Co., which used arsenic in a pharmaceutical to treat syphilis.

Pushed for years by neighborhood activists, the city and state Department of Environmental Conservation eventually remediated the hazardous site in 1994. A study a year later found higher than normal cancer rates for residents who lived near the park, but the research was inconclusive on whether the illnesses were due to environmental exposures to the site.

Environmental consultant David Hahn-Baker and former Common Council staff member Bill Nowak will provide an overview of what happened at Kingsley Park.

Other stops are 858 East Ferry Street and the American Axle Plant on East Delavan Avenue. The former industrial site at 858 East Ferry Street was contaminated with lead and incinerator ash, while the American Axle site contains hazardous oil and sludge. PCBs, a known carcinogen, were found at both sites.

The tour will include discussions at each of the sites and a “debriefing session” afterward at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.