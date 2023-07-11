The entire off-ramp from the inbound Skyway (Route 5) to the eastbound Niagara Thruway (I-190) in Buffalo, including the Seneca Street exit, is being closed starting Tuesday evening for maintenance, the State Department of Transportation announced.

Previously only the ramp to the I-190 had been closed. The closings will continue for two to three weeks while the bridges on the ramps are painted, the DOT said.

All traffic will have to follow the inbound Skyway to Church Street, where the timing on the traffic signal is being adjusted to handle the additional volume. Detours will be posted.