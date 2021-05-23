End of pandemic 'close' as Covid-19 morphs to 'endemic,' UB expert says

Life is returning to a pre-pandemic normal for thousands of vaccinated Western New Yorkers. But Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, cautions that the pandemic isn’t over.
Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated. Major Covid-19 outbreaks rage around the world. And even as regional infection and fatality figures plummet, there’s a strong scientific consensus that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is likely here to stay – perhaps on a seasonal cycle, like the flu.
“The pandemic is not quite over yet, though we’re getting close,” Russo said. “In Western New York and in most of the state, we’re beginning to leave the pandemic stage. Now we’re entering the endemic phase: a percolating background noise of cases.”
How will we know when the pandemic 'ends'?
Discussions of the pandemic’s endgame have often involved a concept known as herd immunity – the threshold at which a virus cannot easily reproduce in a given population because so many people are immune to it, either through infection or through a vaccine. But it’s still not clear what that threshold for Covid-19 is, let alone whether enough Americans will get vaccinated to reach it. In other words, there is no “magic number” for ending the pandemic, Russo said.
Instead, public health experts are looking for sustained, low levels of severe illness and death, in populations where most people are no longer susceptible to infection. Importantly, the end of the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t mean the total eradication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
A January poll of more than 100 immunologists, virologists and other experts, conducted by the journal Nature, found that almost 90% believed some level of Covid-19 infection was here to stay. Russo agrees: The virus will continue circulating among unvaccinated people, he said, especially if large pockets of such people remain. It is also possible that immunity will fade with time or that new variants will emerge that can evade the vaccine.
How close are we to reaching sustained, low levels of transmission?
The severity of Covid-19 and the availability of vaccines both vary widely around the world. In Western New York, where average daily infections have fallen by more than 70% over the past month, the end of the pandemic is in sight, Russo said. He predicts cases here will continue to fall through the summer as more people get vaccinated and many activities move outdoors.
Nationally, the outlook also is good. Since May 9, the number of new daily infections in the United States has fallen almost 40%, and the number of hospitalizations has dropped by almost a quarter. A recent report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which modeled the course of the pandemic through September, projected that Covid-19 cases would fall even more sharply in June and July as more Americans are vaccinated.
"We're certainly doing much better in the last couple weeks than we were about a month ago," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Speaking on Good Morning America on Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s leading expert on the Covid-19 pandemic, said he hoped to declare its end “in the next month or so.”
But the global situation is less hopeful.
Major outbreaks continue to rage in countries including India and Brazil, and most countries also lag well behind the U.S. on vaccinations. In a May 17 press conference, the director of the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic was “a long way far from over” on the global level, citing a “huge disconnect” between countries with and without vaccine access.
What precautions should people take in this stage of the pandemic?
The past two weeks have seen the sudden loosening of pandemic precautions for vaccinated people, who no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing in most settings. Fully vaccinated people can essentially return to normal, Russo said, though he would personally still avoid travel to places where high-risk variants are common, such as South Africa and Brazil. While the existing vaccines do dramatically reduce the risk of acquiring or transmitting these variants, there is no such thing as absolute protection, he added.
Meanwhile, for unvaccinated people – including children under 12 – the old rules around masking and social distancing still apply, according to both the CDC and the state Health Department. These people can still catch and transmit Covid-19, Russo said, even if – as in the case of children – they’re less likely to fall seriously ill. That transmission risk will likely grow with the return of cooler weather around Halloween, when activities move indoors again.
“I think we’re in for a great summer in Western New York, but it’s not going away completely,” Russo said. “This is a window of opportunity for the remaining segment of the population to get vaccinated.”