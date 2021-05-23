End of pandemic 'close' as Covid-19 enters 'endemic' phase, UB expert says

Buffalo's higher proportion of Covid-19 deaths linked to low vaccination rates In January, Buffalo residents accounted for 19% of county residents who died of Covid-19-related illnesses. But in April, city dwellers accounted for 43% of deaths.

Instead, public health experts are looking for sustained, low levels of severe illness and death, in populations where most people are no longer susceptible to infection. Importantly, the end of the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t mean the total eradication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A January poll of more than 100 immunologists, virologists and other experts, conducted by the journal Nature, found that almost 90% believed some level of Covid-19 infection was here to stay. Russo agrees: The virus will continue circulating among unvaccinated people, he said, especially if large pockets of such people remain. It is also possible that immunity will fade with time or that new variants will emerge that can evade the vaccine.

How close are we to reaching sustained, low levels of transmission?

The severity of Covid-19 and the availability of vaccines both vary widely around the world. In Western New York, where average daily infections have fallen by more than 70% over the past month, the end of the pandemic is in sight, Russo said. He predicts cases here will continue to fall through the summer as more people get vaccinated and many activities move outdoors.

