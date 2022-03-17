End of Canadian Covid-19 testing requirement prompts joy – but one concern remains

"For the most part, other than for people that travel frequently across the border, ArriveCAN is a foreign term to Americans," he said. "They don't know what it is."

Those who have crossed the border recently do, though, and they were elated that Canada was about to eliminate what many saw as the main impediment to crossing ever since Canada reopened its border to nonessential travel last August after a 17-month shutdown.

"It's great news, and it will certainly help all kinds of people, families and businesses," said Deborah Williams of Colden, a leading member of a group called Families Are Essential that's been pushing for the removal of Covid-19 protocols at the border.

"This will be a normal summer after two long, long, not-very-normal summers," said Anthony H. Gioia, one of the significant number of Buffalo-area residents with a summer home in Canada that's been largely off-limits since the start of the pandemic. "And it's certainly better for Canada, because they will be the beneficiaries of this financially."