End of Canadian Covid-19 testing requirement prompts joy - but one concern remains

WASHINGTON -- It's no joke: As of April 1, the Canadian border will be more open than it's been in more than two years.
But don't be fooled. Crossing the border still won't be as easy as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those were the main conclusions of the Canadian government's announcement Thursday that in two weeks it will no longer require vaccinated foreign travelers to show proof of a negative lab-administered test for the coronavirus taken within 72 hours of their arrival.
The ending of that requirement will allow Buffalo-area residents and others to make spontaneous trips to Canada once again – so long as they download and use the ArriveCAN app, a pandemic-era invention by which the Canadian government collects the vaccination information of incoming visitors.
The Canadian announcement prompted joy among those who want to cross the border more frequently and among Niagara Peninsula tourist interests, along with words of warning from Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority.
"It will have an impact, no doubt," Rienas said of the end of the border testing requirement, which he called "a huge disincentive to cross-border travel."
But Rienas said he was concerned that travelers would arrive at the border without filling out the information on the ArriveCAN app – which could slow up traffic at the border and force travelers into quarantine.
"For the most part, other than for people that travel frequently across the border, ArriveCAN is a foreign term to Americans," he said. "They don't know what it is."
Those who have crossed the border recently do, though, and they were elated that Canada was about to eliminate what many saw as the main impediment to crossing ever since Canada reopened its border to nonessential travel last August after a 17-month shutdown.
"It's great news, and it will certainly help all kinds of people, families and businesses," said Deborah Williams of Colden, a leading member of a group called Families Are Essential that's been pushing for the removal of Covid-19 protocols at the border.
"This will be a normal summer after two long, long, not-very-normal summers," said Anthony H. Gioia, one of the significant number of Buffalo-area residents with a summer home in Canada that's been largely off-limits since the start of the pandemic. "And it's certainly better for Canada, because they will be the beneficiaries of this financially."
Canada, which has kept most of its Covid-19 restrictions in place for weeks after most U.S. states loosened theirs, clearly hopes to see a tourism boost from the lifting of the testing requirement. Proof of it came at the press conference where Canadian officials announced the change, which featured a speaker who hadn't been at earlier such events: Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault.
"We have it all: beautiful, breathtaking landscapes, internationally acclaimed festivals, premier national parks and outdoor recreation, diverse options from northern peaks to our downtown cores – and first and foremost, safety," said Boissonnault. "The time has come to experience it for yourself."
Anthony Annunziata and Wendy Men think that plenty of people will do just that.
Annunziata, president of the Tourism Partnership of Niagara, said the announcement opens the door for Americans to make spontaneous trips over the border to see friends, have dinner or visit tourist attractions.
"All of that is now possible because of this announcement," he said.
Men, the co-owner of Ming Teh, the legendary Chinese restaurant on the Fort Erie waterfront, said she expects to soon see regulars from Buffalo that she hasn't seen since before the pandemic.
"I'm very excited," she said.
Jean-Yves Duclos, the Canadian health minister, said several factors went into the decision to lift the testing requirement. Among them are Canada's high vaccination rate, decreasing hospitalization rates and the widespread availability of both rapid tests and treatments for Covid-19.
But the Canadian officials made clear that the lifting of the testing requirement was not absolute.
Partially vaccinated people – those with only one dose of an mRNA vaccine produced by Pfizer or Moderna – will still have to show proof of an approved negative test administered by a lab. So will children under the age of 5, who are too young to be vaccinated.
Canadian border agents will continue to randomly hand out PCR tests to some travelers and require they take them.
And all border-crossers will have to register their vaccination information on the ArriveCAN app before arrival – and they will suffer severe consequences if they don't. Canadian officials said such travelers may have to get a Covid-19 test on arrival and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
To Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, that's all just too much. He sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with a similar letter to President Biden, calling on them to lift all pandemic-related border restrictions.
Higgins said that Covid-19 has finally reached manageable levels in both the U.S. and Canada, and that continuing the vaccination requirement that both countries have at the border could hurt the relationship between the two countries.
The closure of the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential traffic because of the Covid-19 pandemic did more than disrupt the lives of those with loved ones or property on the other side of the Niagara River.
"My concern from the very beginning of this thing was that people will adjust their economic behavior and avoid the border altogether," Higgins said. "That's not good for Western New York. It's not good for Southern Ontario."
Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, has introduced a bill that would do away with all the remaining pandemic-related measures on the U.S. side of the border. He agreed with Higgins that it's time for those restrictions to be lifted in Canada, too.
While Jacobs said he welcomed Canada's move, he added: "This is another step in the right direction, but it is simply not enough."