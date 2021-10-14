Empty Buffalo State dorms to be used by Afghan refugees

As one facet of her administration's response to aid the settling of Afghan refugees in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that unoccupied dormitory space at SUNY Buffalo State would be set aside to temporarily house incoming families.

Hochul's office said Buffalo State would serve as a temporary home to up to 100 refugees, nearly a third of the total expected to resettle here, while permanent housing is identified. The City of Buffalo is expected to take in some 335 Afghan refugees who fled the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover and the end of U.S. military operations there.

In addition to the temporary housing, SUNY is also providing the refugees with laptops. All refugees will also be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before being allowed to live on campus, Hochul's office said.

Buffalo is the single largest destination for Afghan refugees anywhere in the state.

Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner said the school was proud to "welcome and support these individuals on their journey to a better life."

The program is being coordinated by Buffalo United for Afghan Refugees, a coalition of five Buffalo area organizations leading the region's resettlement efforts.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.