Empty barge slips away from tug, comes ashore near Dunkirk

An empty barge being pulled to Buffalo on Lake Erie broke loose from a tugboat and came ashore near Dunkirk, the Coast Guard said.

The vessel, one of two being transported from Erie, Pa., broke free around midnight, said Lt. j.g. William Kelley of Coast Guard Sector Buffalo.

The ship, about 200 feet long, was pushed ashore and stands in about 2 feet of water near Van Buren Point, about five miles southwest of Dunkirk, Kelley said.

The barge was not damaged and there are no environmental concerns, as the ship was empty of fuel and there were no hazardous substances aboard, he said.

Recovery efforts have been hampered by weather conditions, with a small craft advisory currently in place.

With better weather expected tomorrow, it may take until then to recover the ship, Kelley said.

The current location of the barge is not expected to adversely impact commercial shipping or most recreational boating.