Emotional bond formed thanks to three-way kidney transplant

Ruth Faust of Buffalo needed a kidney transplant, and none of her nine children was a match. The urgency was raised when Faust, who had battled kidney disease for a decade, began dialysis in March. Christine Faust, Ruth's former daughter-in-law, was eager to help but her kidney was not a match.

She found a way to help anyway. And a couple near Chicago was an inadvertent beneficiary.

Thanks to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) program, which coordinates donors and recipients from across the nation, Christine Faust donated her kidney to Rick Calcutt, a 59-year-old former football player from Oak Lawn, Ill., whose wife Marissa was desperate to help her husband but was not a match.

In the end, a three-way kidney transplant – the first in which Buffalo's Erie County Medical Center has been a part – got healthy kidneys to Ruth Faust, Rich Calcutt and an anonymous third person.

On Thursday morning, Christine Faust and Rick Calcutt shared an emotional interaction upon meeting for the first time through a virtual news conference connecting ECMC and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Illinois. The Fausts sat next to each other, getting choked up when asked what she would say to her anonymous donor connected through UNOS, Ruth Faust mouthed "Thank you."

Gratitude flowed from all sides. Christine Faust, who originally intended to help her mother-in-law, reveled in her new connection.

"It's very emotional, amazing," she said. "I'm so happy for him and his family. I hope we can share some kind of continuing connection."

Marissa Calcutt said she received a personal thank-you letter from her recipient, who wished to remain anonymous publicly. She relayed a few of the main points.

"Her kidney condition came on fast, killed her kidneys in a few days in 2018," Marissa Calcutt said. "She's been waiting for a while. But she said my kidney has been a rock star from Day 1."

The program's speed to connect donors with recipients is its biggest allure. Medical officials from Illinois said that nationally, 100,000 people request a kidney transplant each year, and about 24,000 receive transplants. That means it takes about four or five years for the average kidney to be transplanted. Through the UNOS program, several of the kidneys were transplanted in a span of months once the matches were determined.