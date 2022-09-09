Emerson College poll: Hochul with a 15-percentage point lead over Zeldin

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul held a double-digit lead over her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, in a recent survey of likely voters nine weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

The survey of New York voters conducted Sept. 4-6 showed Hochul led Zeldin 50% to 35%, which is largely unchanged from an early August poll that had the governor ahead of Zeldin 51% to 35%, according to data posted on the Emerson College Polling website. Six percent of voters polled said they plan to vote for someone else, and 9% said they remain undecided.

Meanwhile, the polling revealed stark racial divides in New York State's gubernatorial election, according to Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. Hochul gained her strongest support, 72%, from Black voters, followed by Hispanic voters at 59%. White voters were evenly split between Hochul and Zeldin, with both polling at 44%.

Another Democratic incumbent running in the general election also continued to poll well, according to the survey. Twenty-four percentage points separated U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer from his Republican challenger, Joe Pinion, with Schumer, the Democrat, leading 55% to 31%. Five percent said they plan to vote for someone else, and 9% were undecided.

The poll also showed President Biden with a 52% job approval rating among New Yorkers. Thirty-eight percent of likely voters in the state say the economy is the most important issue to them, followed by abortion access at 14% and health care at 10%.

“The president’s approval is highest among voters under 35 at 58%," Kimball said. "This 10-point increase in approval since last month could be reflective of Biden’s recent action on student loans.”

If the 2024 presidential race were held today between Biden and former President Trump, Biden would hold a 15-point lead, according to the poll. In 2020, Biden won New York by 23 points, 61% to 38%.

The poll by Emerson College/PIX 11/The Hill consisted of somewhat and very likely general election voters, with a margin of error three percentage points.