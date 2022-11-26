'Emergency' Williamsville dam repairs remain undone

Four months after Amherst and Williamsville agreed to make emergency repairs to put the Ellicott Creek dam back into operation – and two months after state environmental regulators signed off on the work – the dam remains out of commission.

And it's likely this restoration work won't be performed until spring at the earliest.

"If it were a quick fix it would have been done. But we've said, 'No, we're going to do it the right way,' " Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said at the Nov. 7 Town Board meeting.

The dam remains a point of contention in the village and town, where officials and property owners debate the best short- and long-term fixes for the aging flood-control structure.

People who own homes and businesses along the creek channel lament that it dries out when the dam is not in use, creating a foul stench and ruining their waterfront views.

However, upstream homeowners say their properties flood when the dam is in operation and they implore the town and village to protect their interests, too.

"We see the devastation that water can cause," said Cheryl Meyer, speaking at the same Town Board meeting. "I just recently got flood insurance quotes that went up 50% to 100%. That could be, for my house, $12,000 a year."

Crews dammed Ellicott Creek, near Island Park, in the 1930s to prevent damaging flooding downstream.

To operate the dam, village Public Works employees must stand on a narrow gangway and manually lower or raise five heavy gates that slide along steel tracks.

Ellicott Creek backs up when the gates are lowered, filling a channel that runs around the western side of Island Park before it meets the main creek on the north side of the dam and continues under Main Street and over Glen Falls.

Williamsville officials earlier this year said the dam's structural concrete and its metal gate tracks had deteriorated to the point where it wasn't safe for village workers to raise or lower the gates.

That's why the Village Board in March decided not to put the dam in operation this year. This left the creek flowing through the dam and dried out the Island Park channel.

Owners of waterfront restaurants and homes along the channel protested as an exposed creek bed, dried algae and fears of insect swarms and foul odors replaced their creekfront views.

In April, the village rejected an offer for the town to pay the full cost of repairs because village officials wanted a thorough structural study performed first. Williamsville still is waiting to find out if it will receive a grant to cover most of the cost of that analysis.

However, by July, employees at the town's Municipal Building, which sits along the creek channel, began to complain of a sickening sulfur smell coming from the dried-out creek bed.

Some of the smell stems from the geothermal system that cools the town Municipal Building. The well water taken in by the system, and discharged into Ellicott Creek, contains naturally occurring sulfur. With water levels lower, more of the discharged sulfur was exposed to the air.

This situation, along with increased reports of vermin, drove the town and village to agree to split the $41,555 cost of temporary repairs, led by the town, allowing the gates to be lowered.

Williamsville Deputy Mayor Dan DeLano said at a July 14 special Village Board meeting the work could be performed soon. That never happened.

By late October, officials were blaming the sluggish DEC approval process, according to the Amherst Bee.

The DEC in a statement said it had received a permit application from the town on Aug. 26 and issued approval for those repairs on Sept. 20.

"At the town’s request, DEC met with town officials and representatives of its engineering firm in early November to explore options for repairing the dam," the department said. "No additional DEC authorizations are pending at this time."

Meyer and Joseph Carden, another village resident who owns an upstream home, attended the Nov. 7 Amherst Town Board meeting. Carden said flood insurance is becoming too costly but he can't afford to sell his home on Danbern Lane.

"I know you don't want us to get wiped out in the flood zones," he said. "But could there be some mitigation considerations – reduce the erosion – so that possibly I could live at my house?"

Kulpa said village officials were wrong to "abandon" the dam earlier this year without making an effort to address the problem. He also said the town's interest in the dam has been mischaracterized as simply replacing it "as is."

"No, we want to repair it the right way," the supervisor said. "Otherwise, we would have just done it. So the reality is, the scenario is, we're meeting with DEC. We're having conversations about the right approach to the creek."

Long-term solutions at the dam could include gates that automatically raise and lower; flood-control devices that would adjust to the height of the water; and measures that could divert water when levels are high, Kulpa said.

Meyer and Carden also raised their concerns at the Nov. 14 Village Board meeting.

"We understand this is terrible," Trustee Eileen Torre said. "But we are trying. We need to wait – we need to work on that survey and make sure that we get funding for it. So we can pursue it and do the right thing for everybody."